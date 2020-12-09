Hunter Biden's tax affairs under US federal investigation

9 December 2020, 21:49

Hunter Biden's tax affairs are being investigated
Hunter Biden's tax affairs are being investigated. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter has said his "tax affairs" are under federal investigation, putting a renewed spotlight on the questions about his financial dealings that dogged his father's campaign.

Hunter Biden said he learned about the investigation on Tuesday. He did not disclose details of the matter in a statement issued this evening.

"I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," the statement said.

Hunter Biden has long been a target of President Donald Trump and his allies, who have accused him of profiting off his political connections.

President Trump and his supporters also raised unsubstantiated charges of corruption related to Hunter Biden's work in Ukraine at the time his father was vice president and leading the Obama administration's dealings with the Eastern European nation.

The disclosure of the federal investigation led by the US attorney's office in Delaware comes at an awkward moment for the incoming president, who is assembling his Cabinet.

His pick for attorney general could have oversight of the investigation into the new president's son if it is still ongoing when Mr Biden is sworn in on January 20.

The transition team said in a statement: "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."

Hunter Biden's legal representatives did not immediately provide a comment.

