‘Monster’ Hurricane Beryl kills six and causes ‘immense destruction’ in Caribbean

3 July 2024, 06:14

Hurricane Beryl
Hurricane Beryl. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Hurricane Beryl is making its way to towards Jamaica after battering the southeastern Caribbean, killing at least six people.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around 90 per cent of homes have been destroyed on one island in the region, according to reports.

Beryl is the earliest storm on record to reach Category 5, the most severe level on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

It has started to lose its intensity as it heads towards Jamaica, though remains an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm.

It will pass over Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands on Thursday.

The damage done by Hurricane Beryl is yet to be assessed
The damage done by Hurricane Beryl is yet to be assessed. Picture: Alamy
Authorities warned the hurricane is likely to remain "extremely dangerous"
Authorities warned the hurricane is likely to remain "extremely dangerous". Picture: Getty

The US National Hurricane Centre upgraded the storm to Category 5 status late on Monday.

The damage done by the "monster" storm has not yet been assessed by the the authorities on the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, where there were initial reports of major damage but communications were largely down.

Streets from St Lucia island south to Grenada were strewn with shoes, trees, downed power lines and scores of other debris scattered by winds up to 150mph.

The storm snapped banana trees in half and killed cows that lay in green pastures as if they were sleeping, with homes made of tin and plywood tilting precariously nearby.

Beryl was still swiping the southeast Caribbean late on Monday afternoon as it began moving into the Caribbean Sea on a track that would take it just south of Jamaica and toward Mexico's Yucatan peninsula by late Thursday as a Category 1 storm.

Late on Monday, Beryl was located about 575 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 21 mph, with hurricane conditions possible in Jamaica on Wednesday.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Jamaica, and a tropical storm warning for the entire southern coast of Hispaniola, the island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

"Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as its moves over the eastern Caribbean," the National Hurricane Centre said.

Read More: ‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl approaching southeast Caribbean as people urged to take shelter

Read More: Exact date temperatures to hit 27C in second summer heatwave as temperatures drop

The last strong hurricane to hit the southeast Caribbean was Hurricane Ivan 20 years ago, which killed dozens of people in Grenada.

Terence Walters, Grenada's national disaster coordinator, said that on Monday afternoon, officials received "reports of devastation" from Carriacou and surrounding islands.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said he would travel to Carriacou as soon as it was safe, noting the "extensive" storm surge. He said that Grenada officials had to evacuate patients to a lower floor after the hospital roof was damaged.

"There is the likelihood of even greater damage," he told reporters. "We have no choice but to continue to pray."

The storm has been moved up to category five
The storm has been moved up to category five. Picture: Alamy

In Barbados, Wilfred Abrahams, minister of home affairs and information, said drones would assess damage once Beryl passes.

NBC Radio in St Vincent and the Grenadines reported that roofs were torn off churches and schools as communications began collapsing across the southeast Caribbean.

Beryl was the earliest Category 4 Atlantic hurricane on record, beating Hurricane Dennis, which became a Category 4 storm on July 8, 2005.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Boris Johnson delivers a speech in central London, while on the General Election campaign trail.

General Election LIVE: Tories wheel out Boris to court voters as campaigning enters final day

Joe Biden had a torrid time at last week's CNN election debate

Joe Biden admits he almost fell asleep during disastrous CNN debate which sparked calls for him to step aside

Exclusive
Turnout at this year’s election among 18-34 year olds is predicted to be the lowest it’s been for the past four elections.

Election turnout among young people predicted to be lowest in a decade

Suella Braverman made the brazen intervention just days before election day

‘It’s over’: Braverman concedes defeat in election as she says Tories need to prepare for ‘reality of opposition’

Giovanni Pernice insists he will be cleared over 'abusive behaviour'

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice 'confident' bullying probe will be 'resolved soon' as training footage is reviewed

Boris Johnson appears at a Conservative campaign event

Boris Johnson makes surprise appearance at Tory campaign event - as he calls for voters to stop 'Starmergeddon'

Jay Slater's mum has issued a statement.

'Words cannot describe the pain': Mum of missing Brit Jay Slater shares heartbreaking update as land search ends

Jay Slater stayed at the £40-a-night holiday rental near Masca, Tenerife

Inside the Tenerife Airbnb where missing teenager Jay Slater stayed before going missing

Judi Dench and Siân Phillips become first women to join prestigious Garrick Club

Judi Dench and Siân Phillips become first women to join prestigious Garrick Club

Stuart Bradshaw was found dead after suffering a head injury in Greece

British businessman, 44, found dead floating in sea with head injuries off idyllic Greek island

Aimee Betro

Hitwoman in a hijab who 'botched British murder attempt' is 'arrested in Armenia' after international manhunt

Manhattan prosecutors said they would be open to delaying Donald Trump's sentencing

Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case set to be delayed after immunity ruling

Sir Geoffrey Boycott

England cricket legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott reveals he has cancer for second time and is set to undergo surgery

Mohammad Farooq

Islamist NHS worker who wanted to blow up hospital and 'kill as many nurses as possible' found guilty of terror offence

Past and present students are facing huge amounts of debt.

Nearly 2 million people now owe £50k or more in student loan debts amid fears 'the system doesn't work'

Ed Sheeran has warned that all areas of London are 'sketchy'

Ed Sheeran brands all areas of London 'sketchy' and warns 'you can get robbed anywhere'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is now facing 18 charges of historical sex offences

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson facing seven more sex offence charges

Lucy Letby

Britain's most prolific child killer Lucy Letby found guilty of attempted murder of another baby
Officers have returned to the cottage where Jay Slater, 19, stayed before disappearing

Jay Slater hunt takes dramatic turn as officers close in on Airbnb where teenager stayed before disappearing
The Horse and Jockey pub has released images of the people they say dined and dashed

Hunt for dine and dash group who ran up £150 bill on steaks and beer in 'family pub' before bolting
Valdo Calocane killed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, along with caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in a knife rampage in Nottingham last year

Three officers investigated for misconduct over inquiries into Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane
Starmer said the row is 'ridiculous'

Keir Starmer criticises 'desperate' row over plan to spend Friday evenings with family if he becomes Prime Minister
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Ladbroke Grove

Two teenage boys, 15 and 16, injured in gun attack on west London street

The 19-year-old from Lancashire disappeared two weeks ago in Tenerife

Lancashire Police still willing to hunt for missing teenager Jay Slater after Spanish authorities end search
Donald Trump's lawyers have asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing.

Trump calls for hush money conviction to be overturned after Supreme Court immunity ruling

Reform UK candidates have been plagued by accusations of racism and sexism

Reform candidate quits campaign and defects to Tories, claiming ‘majority of party is racist, misogynistic and bigoted’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves
Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion
Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit