Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana as people brace for 150mph winds and severe flooding

By Sophie Barnett

One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US has made landfall in Louisiana, and has already hit power supplies and created fears of serious flooding.

Hurricane Ida has brought stronger winds than Hurricane Katrina which devastated New Orleans exactly 16 years ago today.

The National Hurricane Centre described the hurricane as "extremely dangerous" and warned people to take precaution.

It said the storm is categorised under category four, with maximum sustained winds of 150mph.

The National Hurricane Centre has said the eye of the storm is "moving over southeastern Louisiana".

Officials warned of a "catastrophic storm surge", extreme winds and flash flooding in parts of the state.

Footage on social media shows deserted streets, with sandbags laid out in preparation for the storm.

Water levels at Shell Beach are measuring over 6.5 feet above normal high tide and continue to climb following landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, the National Ocean Service said.

This story is being updated