Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana as people brace for 150mph winds and severe flooding

29 August 2021, 19:20 | Updated: 29 August 2021, 19:30

Satellite image showing Hurricane Ida, a category 4 storm, which has hit the coast of lower Louisiana
Satellite image showing Hurricane Ida, a category 4 storm, which has hit the coast of lower Louisiana. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US has made landfall in Louisiana, and has already hit power supplies and created fears of serious flooding.

Hurricane Ida has brought stronger winds than Hurricane Katrina which devastated New Orleans exactly 16 years ago today.

The National Hurricane Centre described the hurricane as "extremely dangerous" and warned people to take precaution.

It said the storm is categorised under category four, with maximum sustained winds of 150mph.

The National Hurricane Centre has said the eye of the storm is "moving over southeastern Louisiana".

Officials warned of a "catastrophic storm surge", extreme winds and flash flooding in parts of the state.

Footage on social media shows deserted streets, with sandbags laid out in preparation for the storm.

Water levels at Shell Beach are measuring over 6.5 feet above normal high tide and continue to climb following landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, the National Ocean Service said.

Read more: Storm Henri batters north-eastern US with torrential rain and flooding

Last Sunday, tropical storm Henri made landfall on the coast of Rhode Island, drenching the north-eastern US with strong winds and torrential rain.

The storm, which had previously been classed as a hurricane, was downgraded before reaching New England, but the US National Hurricane Centre warned that the storm is slow-moving and heavy rain would continue across the region for days to come.

The storm battered New England and Connecticut, as well as Pennsylvania and New York.

It brought winds of 60mph.

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pen Farthing has landed in the UK with his animals, but was forced to leave his staff behind.

Pen Farthing has 'mixed emotions' after fleeing Kabul with animals and not staff
Candidates for chancellor from left, Armin Laschet, Annalena Baerbock and Olaf Scholz stand before the broadcast in the TV studio in Berlin (Michael Kappeler/AP)

Germany’s three would-be chancellors cross swords in TV debate
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon self-isolating after close contact with Covid case
General view of the gate of Hamid Karzai international Airport (Wali Sabawoon/AP)

Children among dead in US drone strike targeting so-called Islamic State
Smoke billows from a building in Milan, Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)

Fire crews battle blaze at residential tower block in Italy

Ed Asner (Ian West/PA)

Lou Grant actor and ‘beloved patriarch’ Ed Asner dies aged 91

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists
Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'

Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'
Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime
Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul

Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul
'Dogs were given permission to be evacuated but not Afghan researchers'

'Dogs were given permission to be evacuated but not Afghan researchers'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: Claims I blocked Operation Ark flights 'total myth'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London