Brits face 'heavy rain' and 'strong wind' as aftermath of Hurricane Kirk set to hit UK

6 October 2024, 12:26

This Satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Kirk, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)
This Satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Kirk, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP).

By Shannon Cook

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit parts of the UK as the aftermath of Hurricane Kirk hits British shores, bringing a period of unsettled weather.

Hurricane Kirk strengthened into a category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday but it will have lost its status as a hurricane by the time it reaches northwest Europe.

The UK may experience disruptive rain and wind after the weekend, according to the Met Office.

A drop in temperatures is also likely across parts of the country in the middle of next week, with a chance of snow in some parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has said England and Wales are most at risk from Kirk at this stage
The Met Office has said England and Wales are most at risk from Kirk at this stage.
Hurricane Kirk has strengthened into a category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean
Hurricane Kirk has strengthened into a category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean.

"Across the UK, parts of England and Wales look to have the greatest risk of heavy rain and strong winds during Wednesday and Thursday," Chris Bulmer, deputy chief meteorologist, told Sky.

Although no official weather warnings have yet been issued, he noted that weather warnings "will be kept under review over the coming days."

In its latest long-range forecast, for between 8 and 17 October, the Met Office said: "The forecast period looks most likely to be mostly unsettled, with frequent bouts of wind and rain associated with areas of low pressure.

"Frequent showers, especially over southern areas, at first, will probably (but not definitely, at this range) give way to more widespread rain and strong winds associated with the remnants of Hurricane Kirk later in the week.

"Scotland and Northern Ireland are more likely to quickly turn colder with showers, and the colder weather (perhaps some sleet/snow on Scottish mountains) will most likely gradually work its way south following the clearance of ex-Kirk.

"A more settled interlude is then possible, but further spells of wind and rain, again with a focus across southern areas, are likely to arrive from the west towards the end of the period."

The remnants of the hurricane will trigger a spell of wet and windy weather
The remnants of the hurricane will trigger a spell of wet and windy weather.

From midweek, Hurricane Kirk "poses a threat of bringing disruptive rain and wind" for some, though it will have been downgraded from its hurricane status by the time it reaches northwest Europe, according to the Met Office.

Chris Bulmer said: "The resulting low-pressure system will still have the potential to bring disruptive rain and winds to some areas, including parts of the UK, from the middle of next week.

"There remains much detail to work out on the exact track and timing of the system. Across the UK, parts of England and Wales look to have the greatest risk of heavy rain and strong winds during Wednesday and Thursday.

"However, a more southward track of this system, which is equally plausible at this stage, would see the most disruptive conditions impact France. The need for warnings will be kept under review over the coming days, so it's important to stay up to date with the latest forecast."

Ten English counties experienced their wettest September on record
Ten English counties experienced their wettest September on record.

The Met Office predicts it will be humid on Sunday as a band of rain, which will turn heavy at times, spreads eastwards through the day.

Heavy rain and flooding has caused widespread disruption in recent weeks with Met Office figures showing ten English counties experienced their wettest September on record.

Southern England had its wettest September since 1918, and its third wettest in records dating back to 1836.

England experienced 95% more rainfall in September 2024 when compared to average figures for September.

