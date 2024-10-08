Florida braces for Hurricane Milton as it strengthens into Category 5 storm

Milton has rapidly strengthened to become a Category 5 hurricane. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Hurricane Milton has strengthened into a Category 5 storm as it heads towards Florida.

The hurricane threatens a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay, with potential mass evacuations on the way.

It comes less than two weeks after the catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.

Twelve people died, with the worst damage along a 20-mile string of barrier islands from St Petersburg to Clearwater.

Hurricane Milton had maximum sustained winds of 160mph over the southern Gulf of Mexico, the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.

Forecasters warned of a possible eight to 12-foot storm surge (2.4 to 3.6 metres) in Tampa Bay and said flash and river flooding could result from five to 10 inches (13 to 25cm) of rain in mainland Florida and the Keys, with as much as 15 inches (38cm) in places.

Hurricane Milton. Picture: Alamy

Hurricane Milton's centre was about 150 miles (240km) west of Progreso, Mexico, and about 735 miles (1,185km) southwest of Tampa on Monday morning, moving east-southeast at 8mph (13kph), according to the hurricane centre.

On beaches in the St Pete Beach area, where Hurricane Helene's storm surge flooded homes and businesses, lifeguards removed beach chairs and other items that could become projectiles.

Schools also announced that they would close in the middle of the week, and Walt Disney World said it was monitoring the hurricane but operating normally for the time being.

All road tolls were suspended in western central Florida.

The St Pete-Clearwater International Airport said it would close after the last flight Tuesday, and Tampa International Airport said it planned to halt airline and cargo flights starting on Tuesday morning.

It comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline. Picture: Alamy

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said that it was imperative that messes from Hurricane Helene be cleaned up ahead of Milton's arrival.

"We don't have time for bureaucracy and red tape," Mr DeSantis said. "We have to get the job done."

Hillsborough County, home to Tampa, ordered evacuations for areas adjacent to Tampa Bay and for all mobile and manufactured homes by Tuesday night.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said: "Yes, this stinks. We know that, and it comes on the heels of where a lot of us are still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

"But if you safeguard your families, you will be alive."

Tampa mayor Jane Castor said: "This is the real deal here with Milton.

"If you want to take on Mother Nature, she wins 100% of the time."