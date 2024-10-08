Florida braces for Hurricane Milton as it strengthens into Category 5 storm

8 October 2024, 00:47

Milton has rapidly strengthened to become a Category 5 hurricane
Milton has rapidly strengthened to become a Category 5 hurricane. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Hurricane Milton has strengthened into a Category 5 storm as it heads towards Florida.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The hurricane threatens a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay, with potential mass evacuations on the way.

It comes less than two weeks after the catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.

Twelve people died, with the worst damage along a 20-mile string of barrier islands from St Petersburg to Clearwater.

Hurricane Milton had maximum sustained winds of 160mph over the southern Gulf of Mexico, the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.

Forecasters warned of a possible eight to 12-foot storm surge (2.4 to 3.6 metres) in Tampa Bay and said flash and river flooding could result from five to 10 inches (13 to 25cm) of rain in mainland Florida and the Keys, with as much as 15 inches (38cm) in places.

Read more: Heavy rain to batter England and Wales as Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning

Read more: Brits face 'heavy rain' and 'strong wind' as aftermath of Hurricane Kirk set to hit UK

Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Milton. Picture: Alamy

Hurricane Milton's centre was about 150 miles (240km) west of Progreso, Mexico, and about 735 miles (1,185km) southwest of Tampa on Monday morning, moving east-southeast at 8mph (13kph), according to the hurricane centre.

On beaches in the St Pete Beach area, where Hurricane Helene's storm surge flooded homes and businesses, lifeguards removed beach chairs and other items that could become projectiles.

Schools also announced that they would close in the middle of the week, and Walt Disney World said it was monitoring the hurricane but operating normally for the time being.

All road tolls were suspended in western central Florida.

The St Pete-Clearwater International Airport said it would close after the last flight Tuesday, and Tampa International Airport said it planned to halt airline and cargo flights starting on Tuesday morning.

It comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline
It comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline. Picture: Alamy

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said that it was imperative that messes from Hurricane Helene be cleaned up ahead of Milton's arrival.

"We don't have time for bureaucracy and red tape," Mr DeSantis said. "We have to get the job done."

Hillsborough County, home to Tampa, ordered evacuations for areas adjacent to Tampa Bay and for all mobile and manufactured homes by Tuesday night.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said: "Yes, this stinks. We know that, and it comes on the heels of where a lot of us are still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

"But if you safeguard your families, you will be alive."

Tampa mayor Jane Castor said: "This is the real deal here with Milton.

"If you want to take on Mother Nature, she wins 100% of the time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jack Grealish has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood

Jack Grealish welcomes first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood and reveals sweet name

Exclusive
Robert Jenrick defended his comments.

Robert Jenrick insists he was 'defending UK special forces' after claim they 'kill rather than capture' terrorists

Survivor Michal Ohana speaks as members of the Jewish community wave electronic candles as they gather at a park in Sydney, Australia

Countries commemorate first anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel

Play Store app icon on smartphone screen

US judge orders Google to open its Android app store to competition

Cissy Houston singing

Cissy Houston, Whitney’s Grammy-winning mother, dies at 91

The pair reportedly broke up a few weeks ago.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'headed for divorce' after splitting 'weeks ago'

Election 2024 Trump

Trump suggests migrants who commit murder do so because ‘it’s in their genes’

Tunisia's President Kais Saied waving

Tunisia’s Kais Saied wins second term after cracking down on opposition

Mrs Vardy lost the original case after a judge ruled it was "substantially true" that she had leaked Mrs Rooney's private information

Wagatha Christie dispute returns to court as Rebekah Vardy challenges Coleen Rooney's £1.8m legal costs

Dr Janine Parody and her dog

Vet reprimanded for taking cat home without owner's permission instead of putting it down

Idan Shtivi

Israeli hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed dead a year on from October 7 attack

Mideast War Anniversary Gaza Destruction

US spends record amount on military aid to Israel in last year

A man walks past a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike

Israeli military ‘to launch operations on Lebanon’s southern coast’

Victoria Taylor vanished on September 30.

Police searching for Victoria Taylor reveal new sighting of missing mum as expert divers scour river

Hurricane Milton seen from above

Hurricane Milton strengthens to Category 5 amid Florida evacuation preparations

R Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards in 2000 in Los Angeles

US Supreme Court declines to hear appeal from jailed singer R Kelly

Latest News

See more Latest News

A teenager has been stabbed at Sloane Square Tube station

Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing at Sloane Square Tube station

Elon Musk wearing a Make America Great Again cap

US Supreme Court will not hear appeal from Musk’s X over warrant in Trump case

Police have advised drivers to avoid the road and find an "alternate" route

Major incident declared after 'school bus' carrying 70 passengers crashes in Northern Ireland
Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a student, were stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford

Girl who stabbed teachers and pupil carried knives to school from age of seven, court hears
People protest on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel and call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house, in Jer

War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks one year since Hamas attack

Ex-Met Police officer David Carrick

Former Met Police officer David Carrick charged with eight sexual offences against two women
1,000 members of staff have lost their jobs in today's deal.

TGI Fridays to close 35 restaurants in deal to save high-street chain - see full list

The asteroid Dimorphos

Spacecraft blasts off to investigate scene of defensive cosmic crash

Tizi Hodson, 70, from Gedney Hill in Lincolnshire originally applied for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider in January 1976

Woman gets reply about dream job application 48 years after sending it

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti

Kosovo lifts border crossing ban on entry of products from Serbia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit