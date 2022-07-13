Husband charged with murder of 'wonderful' teacher, 29, found dead in undergrowth

Abi Fisher's husband Matthew has been charged with her murder. Picture: Facebook

By Sophie Barnett

The husband of a "wonderful" teacher who was found dead in undergrowth in south Yorkshire has been charged with her murder.

Matthew Fisher, 29, has been charged with killing his wife Abi Fisher after her body was found following her disappearance.

The 29-year-old's body was discovered by police in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, on Sunday.

The Castleford teacher was last seen at her home just before midnight on Friday, which West Yorkshire Police said was "completely out of character".

She did not tell anyone where she was going when she left, her family told police.

Matthew Fisher has been charged with the murder of his wife Abi Fisher. Picture: Facebook

Officers launched a desperate hunt to find the Year 3 teacher, making the tragic discovery on Sunday.

They have since charged her husband, Matthew Fisher, 29, with her murder.

In a statement, police said: "Detectives have charged a man with the murder of Abi Fisher, from Castleford.

"A body, which was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, has now been formally identified as that of Abi Fisher.

"Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Wednesday, 13 July)."

The couple, who married in 2017, welcomed a baby girl only six months ago, following IVF treatments.

Abi Fisher, 29, was found dead in undergrowth on Sunday. Picture: Facebook

Tributes poured in for the young mother, who was described as "beautiful" and "amazing", and who "brought out the very best" in her class.

One school mum wrote on Facebook: "Thinking of this beautiful lady. A woman who believed in both my girls and brought out the very best in them. I didn’t know her on a personal level, but as Mrs Fisher, who all of the children adored. She was always smiling and so jolly.

"Taken away from her beautiful daughter far too soon, she was a credit to All Saints, a teacher who I always thought highly of and was always so professional with a little banter thrown in here and there. She was funny, bless her! Abi you will be truly missed by everyone. Lots of love to everyone feeling her loss right now, truly devastating."

Another mother described her as the "perfect" teacher.

"Before she was married and she was the wonderful Miss Richardson," she wrote.

"She really was a perfect teacher. Supportive, firm kind and gosh she knew her children.

"I am so so sorry Abi that you won’t see your beautiful baby Sydney grow up.

"You deserved so much more than this."

The "devastated" primary school where she worked closed its doors for the day as a sign of respect as the staff and pupils cope with their grief.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact West Yorkshire Police by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101.

Alternatively, anyone with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who has drove on the B6273 Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday (9 July) to submit their footage to the police.