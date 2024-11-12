Husband of Australian TV star dies suddenly two years after her suicide leaving three kids orphaned

12 November 2024, 13:55 | Updated: 12 November 2024, 15:35

The husband of Erin Jayne Plummer has reportedly died in a suspected self-harm incident
The husband of Erin Jayne Plummer has reportedly died in a suspected self-harm incident. Picture: Facebook

By Will Conroy

The husband of an Australian TV presenter who took her own life has reportedly died in a suspected self-harm incident, leaving their three children orphaned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Erin Jayne Plummer, who hosted morning talk show Studio 10, died by suicide in 2022 aged 42 following an ongoing mental health battle.

Alan Plummer, 49, was found dead on Sunday in Freshwater on Sydney's northern beaches, leaving behind the pair's three daughters, who were described as “mini versions” of Erin.

In a statement, a NSW Police Force spokesperson reportedly said: “Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner regarding the death of a 49-year-old man at Freshwater on Sunday.”

Alan was the former director of Shine VIP Tours Australia PTY LTD. No further details were available.

Erin Jayne Plummer and Alan Plummer
Erin Jayne Plummer and Alan Plummer. Picture: Facebook

The tragic death comes just two months after Mr Plummer sold the family's Freshwater home, which they purchased for $675,000 in 2002.

Friends of Erin said at the time of her death that they wished they could have done more to “help carry the weight of her pain”.

They said she was a doting mother and “loved her girls boundlessly”, but struggled during the Covid pandemic and had not been her “'bouncy, energetic self” in the weeks before her death.

Erin's father Peter described her daughters as her “little mini versions of her”, while her eldest spoke at her funeral of the heartache they were going through.

“Each day that passes I still don't believe that she's gone,” the 15-year-old said.

“That a family of three girls will grow up without our mum. This is the thought I can't seem to get over.”

“Mum was loved by everyone. She was selfless and gave her everything to take my sisters and I to 40 activities each week.

“She brought so much light to the world that we didn't realise her heart was in so much pain.'The teenager concluded the touching tribute: 'Mum, I hope heaven treats you better than we ever could. She's not ours anymore but we are hers forever."

Erin Jayne Plummer and Alan Plummer
Erin Jayne Plummer and Alan Plummer . Picture: Facebook

Erin's youngest daughter also spoke at the funeral and said: “My mum was the best person ever. I will always love you dearly mum.

“I can't say much because she was so awesome and amazing. You were the key of the whole galaxy and world and all of the country to me.

“My favourite three things I liked doing with mum was going on a morning walk, having lots of hugs and kisses and cooking because once we were cooking and I spilt flour all over the table and I didn't get in trouble.

“Me and my mum are such a great team. Her beautiful eyes shimmering in the sun was always so cool.

“I will never ever forget about my mum. I love her so much that I am even crying at my school.”

Erin Jayne Plummer and Alan Plummer shared three daughters together
Erin Jayne Plummer and Alan Plummer shared three daughters together. Picture: Facebook

Following Erin’s death, a GoFundMe campaign, which was launched to help the Plummer family “keep the household running”, raised almost $28,000.

Neighbours also supported the family in the wake of her death as they cooked meals for them and brought them food.

During her career hosting advertorials, Erin appeared on Studio 10, TVSN, Mornings with Kerri-Anne and The Morning Show, and earned the nickname 'The Danoz Girl'.

She was also a presenter for Aerobics Oz Style for six years. The instructional aerobics TV series, which aired from 1982 to 2005, had a global audience of 40 million people at its peak and was broadcast in more than 80 countries.

