Sisters jailed for role in murder cover up plot after smuggling brother out of UK following fatal shooting of teenager

20 August 2024, 14:28 | Updated: 20 August 2024, 14:44

The two sisters were jailed for their role in covering up a murder
The two sisters were jailed for their role in covering up a murder. Picture: GMP

By Flaminia Luck

Two sisters have been jailed for their role in covering up a murder plot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Husna and Farah Khan, both of Hyde Road, Manchester, have been sentenced to two years and six months for their role to help their brother evade capture.

In August 2020, Cole Kershaw, 18, was fatally shot after being pursued by Kamran Mohammed, Mohammed Izaarh Khan, and Khayam Ali Khurshid in a silver BMW.

After Cole and his friends fled the car in an attempt to escape, Mohammed fired the fatal shot from a .22 calibre pistol that struck him in the chest. 

Despite efforts of emergency services, Cole passed away as a result of his injuries just hours later.

On 21 May 2021, the three, all from Bury, were found guilty of the murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Three men werejailed for life after being found guilty of the murder of Cole Kershaw
Three men were jailed for life after being found guilty of the murder of Cole Kershaw. Picture: GMP

Raheem Hall, of Hardfield Street, Heywood, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender prior to the trial. He was sentenced to four years in a young offender's institution.

As the investigation developed, information came to light that Khurshid had fled the country with his two sisters, Farah and Husna Khan, in an attempt to evade police.

The sisters had a pivotal role in planning his escape by booking hotels, hiring a car, and travelling on the Eurotunnel.

They then travelled from Calais to Belgium, where Khurshid was booked on a one-way flight to Pakistan.

However, Khurshid had forgotten to get a COVID test and was unable to board the flight.

A short time later, he was arrested by Dutch police in Amsterdam.

Khurshid being arrested in Amsterdam
Khurshid being arrested in Amsterdam. Picture: GMP

The sisters were arrested and interviewed by police, but they denied their involvement and their knowledge of their brother’s involvement in the murder of Cole Kershaw.

Their excuse was that they were simply going on a family holiday.

They were subsequently charged with assisting an offender in a murder and following a one-week trial at Manchester Crown Court in July 2024, they were both found guilty.

On Monday 19 August 2024, they were sentenced to two years and six months in jail each.

Read more: 'Democracy must be preserved': Tearful Joe Biden delivers farewell speech - as Kamala makes surprise appearance

Read more: Taylor Swift meets victims and families of Southport attack before Wembley Stadium shows

Cole Kershaw
Cole Kershaw. Picture: GMP

Detective Inspector Marc Barker from our Serious Crime Division said: “It has been just over four years since the fatal attack, and our goal has always been to provide answers and some sense of justice for Cole’s family and friends.

“This was an extensive investigation, but I am pleased that all those involved in this cowardly attack are now behind bars.

“Khurshid’s arrest in Amsterdam shows that law enforcement’s collective capability is far reaching, and regardless of the steps you take to evade us, there is no place to hide.

“Proactive investigations into firearms enabled criminality in Greater Manchester and across the region have resulted in record breaking hauls and some of the UKs most harmful offenders being put behind bars for decades.

"Over the last twelve months alone, we’ve dismantled several criminal networks and secured convictions and jail sentences which have put criminals behind bars for over 300 years collectively.

“Whilst most firearms incidents are targeted and do not pose a threat to the wider public, we know the fear and anxiety these incidents cause amongst our communities.

"Our focus therefore remains on intensifying action, and we will continue to make crucial arrests, execute warrants, recover firearms, and hold those involved in the use, supply, and conversion of firearms in Greater Manchester to account.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Outside Lands Music Festival 2024

Popstar Chappell Roan blasts ‘creepy behaviour’ from fans after meteoric rise to fame

An employee looks at a Boeing 777X flight test aircraft at the Everett Delivery Center on June 26, 2024 in Everett, Washington

Embattled Boeing grounds entire 777X test fleet after defect found in engine

Police officers patrol outside the Grand Palais ahead of the Paralympic Games

25,000 police a day will guard Paralympic Games, says French interior minister

Exclusive
Someone has broken the door and robbed the restaurant.

EXCLUSIVE: Lebanese restaurant in Putney left searching for answers after robbery

Alicia Silverstone sparked concern by eating the unidentified fruit

Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone appears to eat poisonous Jerusalem Cherry plant in London

New travel rules are coming in for Brits travelling to Europe

Brit tourists heading to Europe next summer face €7 EU visa waiver

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, suspected of killing and dismembering dozens of women, in court in Nairobi, Kenya, in July

Kenyan man held over discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from custody

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King Charles meets families and survivors in Southport after dance class attack that killed three young girls

Actor John Clegg has died at the age of 90

Actor John Clegg who starred in Dad's Army and It Ain't Half Hot Mum dies aged 90

Mike Lynch is among several people still missing after the Bayesian yacht sank

Super-yacht tragedy: Who is still missing and who has been rescued? What is known so far

Some councils are forcing households to use up to 10 bins for their recycling

Council forces households to use ten bins for rubbish and recycling

Michael Madsen

Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen arrested on domestic violence charge

World's oldest woman Maria Branyas Morera has died aged 117

World's oldest woman, Maria Branyas Morera, has died aged 117

Exclusive
The yacht disappeared and so far one body has been recovered, the ship's cook.

Tornado that sank superyacht off Sicily coast was 'black swan event', says maritime expert

LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual Pride parade in Kathmandu, Nepal

Same-sex couples and LGBTQ+ activists rally in Nepal’s capital for Pride parade

Robert Jenrick has vowed to bring back the Rwanda plan - but Farage won't be allowed into the party.

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick vows to bring back Rwanda plan - but Farage won't be allowed into the party

Latest News

See more Latest News

Six bodies of hostages recovered from Gaza, Israeli military confirms (L-R: Yagev Buchshtab, Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder)

Six bodies of hostages recovered from Gaza, Israeli military confirms

China's coal-fired Guohua power station, in northern Hebei province

China cuts coal power plant approvals after 2022-23 rise alarmed climate experts

London, England, UK. 29th May, 2024. King CHARLES III is seen leaving Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

King Charles to meet families in Southport following fatal attack

Former Stuffhof concentration camp secretary Irmgard Furchner appears in court for the verdict in her trial in Itzehoe, Germany

German court upholds conviction of ex-Nazi concentration camp secretary aged 99

Supporters and relatives of hostages held by Hamas protest in Tel Aviv

Israel recovers bodies of six hostages as Blinken bids to advance ceasefire deal

Stephen Chamberlain

Tributes paid after co-defendant of tech tycoon Mike Lynch dies following car crash as search continues in yacht tragedy
Stephen Chamberlain (left) Mike Lynch (right)

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch's co-defendant dies in hospital after being hit by car days before yacht sunk in Italy
Avoid meetings in ‘racist’ buildings, librarians told as part of £130,000 decolonisation training

Avoid meetings in ‘racist’ buildings, librarians told, as part of £130,000 'critical witness' training
Italian emergency services as search efforts resume

Superyacht captain breaks silence as search resumes for six people still missing after vessel sank during storm
Relatives of hostages held by Hamas and their supporters protest in Tel Aviv

Israeli military recovers bodies of six hostages in Gaza operation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Queen Elizabeth thought Donald Trump was 'very rude' and believed he had an 'arrangement' with Melania
Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry 'should apologise for slave trade' say Colombian residents of South America's first 'free town'
The King is to axe the Duke of York's security team

King axes disgraced Duke's security team as pressure mounts on Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge mansion

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit