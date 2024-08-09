Breaking News

Huw Edwards asked to hand back £200k in salary he earned after child abuse image arrest

By Kit Heren

Huw Edwards has been asked to hand back the £200k in salary he earned after his arrest for making indecent images of children.

The disgraced BBC newsreader was arrested in November, which senior executives at the corporation were aware of. He was paid £200,000 in the five months between his arrest and his departure in April.

Married father of five Edwards, 62, admitted three counts of making indecent child images last week, after being charged in June.

He was paid £475,000 - a pay rise - in his final year at the BBC, which was a £40,000 pay rise.

BBC chairman Samir Shah told staff in a letter on Friday that Edwards had "behaved in bad faith" by taking the remainder of his salary despite knowing he was going to plead guilty to the offences.

Huw Edwards at Westminster Magistrates Court last week. Picture: Alamy

The BBC board said "we would never have continued to pay him public money" if he had been upfront about his intentions.

"He has clearly undermined the trust in the BBC and brought us into disrepute," they added.

The corporation has not said whether it will take legal means to claw back Edwards' salary if he does not return it voluntarily.

The BBC previously said that they made a distinction between Edwards' arrest and charge, which came in June - two months after he left.

They said that if Edwards had been charged while he was still an employee it would have sacked him, but at the point of the charge he no longer worked for them.

Huw Edwards in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy held a meeting with BBC boss Tim Davie last week, and said that Edwards should return the £200,000.

Edwards admitted three charges of making indecent photographs, after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams, including one of a boy as young as seven.

At the time that Edwards' latest salary was made public earlier this year, Davie defended it, saying: "We are always trying to be very judicious with the spending of public money and no-one wants to waste a pound.

"But what you're trying to do, and from the onset of that."

The BBC is funded publicly via the licence fee, which stands at £169.50 per year.

The corporation said in a statement after Edwards' guilty plea: "In November 2023, whilst Mr Edwards was suspended, the BBC as his employer at the time was made aware in confidence that he had been arrested on suspicion of serious offences and released on bail whilst the police continued their investigation.

"At the time, no charges had been brought against Mr Edwards and the BBC had also been made aware of significant risk to his health."

The corporation added: "The BBC is shocked to hear the details which have emerged in court today. There can be no place for such abhorrent behaviour and our thoughts are with all those affected.

"Today we have learnt of the conclusion of the police process in the details as presented to the court.

"If at any point during the period Mr Edwards was employed by the BBC he had been charged, the BBC had determined it would act immediately to dismiss him. In the end, at the point of charge he was no longer an employee of the BBC.

"During this period, in the usual way, the BBC has kept its corporate management of these issues separate from its independent editorial functions."