Huw Edwards charged with making indecent images of children

By Kit Heren

Huw Edwards has been charged with making indecent images of children.

The 62-year-old TV presenter was taken off air in July last year and retired "on medical grounds" in April after it was alleged he paid a young person £35,000 for inappropriate images.

Police said he was arrested last November and was charged in June. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Edwards is accused of having six category A images, 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs on WhatsApp. The offences are contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

If found guilty, he could receive a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Police said in a statement: "Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

"The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

"Edwards was arrested on 8 November 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, 26 June following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

"He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 31 July.

"Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case.

"Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings."

Edwards had become a key figure for the BBC in recent years, playing a central role in the coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and other major political events.

The BBC announced Edwards' resignation earlier this year in a brief statement.

The corporation said: "Huw Edwards has resigned and left the BBC.

"After 40 years of service, Huw explained that his decision was made on the basis of advice. The BBC has accepted his resignation."

It emerged recently that Edwards was paid between £475,000 and £479,999 in the 2023-24 financial year.

That made him the broadcaster's third-highest-paid presenter overall.