'Huw Edwards should return his salary', Culture Secretary says, after disgraced TV star paid £200k following arrest

2 August 2024, 12:28

Lisa Nandy has said that Huw Edwards should return his salary
Lisa Nandy has said that Huw Edwards should return his salary. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Culture Secretary has said that disgraced newsreader Huw Edwards should repay the hundreds of thousands of pounds he was paid after his arrest for making indecent child photos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Edwards, one of the BBC's top earners, was paid £200,000 after his arrest last November as part of his annual salary of around £475,000.

The 62-year-old married father of five pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photos of children on Wednesday.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy met BBC boss Tim Davie on Thursday to discuss the Edwards case, after it emerged that the BBC knew about his arrest in November - five months before he quit in April.

Ms Nandy said on Friday that Edwards "ought to return his salary."

Read more: BBC admits it knew Huw Edwards had been arrested over most serious indecent images of children - but still paid him

Read more: Married Huw Edwards 'invited young producer to hotel room after presenting Prince Philip's funeral coverage'

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

"I think having been arrested on such serious charges all the way back in November, to continue to receive that salary all the way through until he resigned is wrong and it's not a good use of taxpayers' money," she told Sky News.

"I think most people in the country will agree with that but whether he does that or not is up to him."

The Met has confirmed that it told the BBC in "strict confidence" about the arrest of Huw Edwards in November, before he resigned from the corporation in April.

The corporation makes a distinction between Edwards' arrest and charge, which came in June - two months after he left.

They said that if Edwards had been charged while he was still an employee it would have sacked him, but at the point of charge he no longer worked for the corporation.

Lisa Nandy earlier this week
Lisa Nandy earlier this week. Picture: Alamy

Mr Davie said on Thursday that the corporation made "difficult decisions in a fair and judicious manner" and added that it was not sitting on any evidence.

The director-general said: "We knew it was serious, we knew no specifics, apart from the category of the potential offences."

Asked about whether Edwards would still receive his pension, Mr Davie said it was "very difficult to claw back, nigh on impossible", adding: "These are unfortunately the specifics of how it works.

"When it comes to pay, again, legally challenging, but we’ll look at all options."

BBC Director-General Tim Davie
BBC Director-General Tim Davie. Picture: Alamy

The BBC said in a statement after Edwards' guilty plea: "In November 2023, whilst Mr Edwards was suspended, the BBC as his employer at the time was made aware in confidence that he had been arrested on suspicion of serious offences and released on bail whilst the police continued their investigation.

"At the time, no charges had been brought against Mr Edwards and the BBC had also been made aware of significant risk to his health."

The corporation added: "The BBC is shocked to hear the details which have emerged in court today. There can be no place for such abhorrent behaviour and our thoughts are with all those affected.

"Today we have learnt of the conclusion of the police process in the details as presented to the court.

"If at any point during the period Mr Edwards was employed by the BBC he had been charged, the BBC had determined it would act immediately to dismiss him. In the end, at the point of charge he was no longer an employee of the BBC.

"During this period, in the usual way, the BBC has kept its corporate management of these issues separate from its independent editorial functions."

Huw Edwards was one of the BBC's top newsreaders
Huw Edwards was one of the BBC's top newsreaders. Picture: Alamy

Edwards admitted three charges of making indecent photographs, after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams, including one of a boy as young as seven.

Edwards will next appear in court on September 16.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Police are bracing for more protests this weekend

Police brace for further riots this weekend after Southport stabbings, despite warnings of 'swift justice'

Imane Khelif’s next opponent has spoken out ahead of their fight.

Imane Khelif's next opponent breaks silence after boxer beat Italian rival in seconds after previously failing gender test
Police on push bikes

No ‘tangible’ terror threat detected since the start of Olympics, minister says

Temperatures look set to soar to 32C

Exact date temperatures to hit 32C as 'Brits brace for two-week heatwave'

Woman in a face mask holds a sign that says "President Tinubu, let the poor breathe"

Rights group says nine killed during protests over Nigeria’s economic crisis

Kamala Harris speaking into microphone

Harris campaign says it raised more than 300 million dollars in July

Live
Bryony Page completes her Olympic medal set, adding a gold to her silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo.

Olympics LIVE: Trampoline gold boosts GB to fourth in medal table

Keir Starmer and Mark Adams go way back

Boxing official at centre of Olympic gender row was Keir Starmer’s best man at his wedding

Jonathan Ross pictured with his wife Jane, next to his Cauldron Barn Farm in Swanage, Dorset

Jonathan Ross in privacy row over 'distressing' plans for 93 homes close to his 16th century Dorset farmhouse

Members of the medical team carry Slovakia's Tamara Potocka during a women's 200-meter individual medley heat at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Shock as Olympic swimmer, 21, suffers asthma attack and collapses after race as she is carried off on stretcher

Matty Healy in a black suit and sunglasses

The 1975 sued after Matty Healy kiss shut down Malaysian music festival

Reporter Evan Gershkovich, centre, is greeted by his mother, Ella Milman, as President Joe Biden looks on at Andrews Air Force Base following his release from Russia

Biden and Harris greet freed prisoners on US soil after Russian exchange

The police dog bit the protester

Moment rioter gets instant comeuppance from police dog after taunting officers that he 'pays their wages'

Nicola Adams has weighed into the Olympics boxing gender controversy row

Team GB Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams wades in to boxing gender row controversy

White car with a hole in the roof caused by drone strike

Australian inquiry blames Israeli military failings for attack on aid convoy

Riots broke out in Southport on Tuesday

Police prepare for ‘weekend of disorder’ as far-right told to ‘target mosques’ in at least eight UK towns and cities

Latest News

See more Latest News

Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, defeated, Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Olympic chiefs issue strong statement after controversial boxing gender row

Officers are keen to identify the people pictured

Police hunting eight people after 'mob' protesting at Aldershot migrant hotel 'hurl racial abuse' and 'throw objects'
Intel sign

Chipmaker Intel to cut 15,000 jobs

Japan Financial Markets

Shares sink in Japan following tech-driven retreat on Wall Street

A Home Office minister has issued a warning to anyone organising a protest this weekend

Minister tells 'far-right' rioters 'we are 'watching you', as fears grow of more disorder this weekend
Axel Rudakubana

Boy, 17, accused of murdering three girls in Southport attack is ‘quiet choirboy who was unwilling to leave his house’
Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Levi Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011

Levi Bellfield’s civil partnership blocked as new law prevents marriage for most serious offenders
It is the most significant prisoner swap since the Cold War

Evan Gershkovich back in US as 16 prisoners freed from Russian jails in biggest exchange since Cold War
Venezuela Election

US recognises Gonzalez as the winner of Venezuela’s election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan wishes Prince Harry could ‘let go’ of his lawsuits and ‘live in the moment’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit