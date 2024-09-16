Huw Edwards to be sentenced for receiving sexual images of children over WhatsApp

16 September 2024, 08:00

The veteran broadcaster admitted three charges of "making" indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images
The veteran broadcaster admitted three charges of "making" indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards is due to be sentenced for accessing indecent images of children as young as seven.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The veteran broadcaster admitted three charges of "making" indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp.

Edwards is on conditional bail and scheduled to be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates' Court at 10am on Monday, following his guilty pleas in July.

Seven of the indecent images shared with Edwards by Williams were of the most serious type.

Of those images, the estimated age of most of the children was between 13 and 15, but one was aged between seven and nine.

Pictured: Trump shooting suspect revealed as 'pro-Ukraine activist' after apparent assassination attempt in Florida

Read more: Starmer 'interested in Italy's migrant deal' with Albania ahead of visit to Rome to meet right-wing PM Meloni

Williams was charged in relation to his WhatsApp chat with Edwards and was convicted of seven offences following an investigation by South Wales Police - receiving a 12-month suspended sentence.

Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court
Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

The final indecent image was sent in August 2021, a category A film featuring a young boy, with the convicted paedophile telling the newsreader the child was "quite young looking" and that he had more images which were illegal.

Overall the charges cover a period between December 2020 and August 2021.

The BBC has admitted it was informed that the former TV presenter had been arrested in November but continued to employ him for around five months until he left on medical advice.

It has asked Edwards to repay the £200,000 salary he has received since his arrest.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the money should be returned and that the corporation will "explore" the legal process if Edwards refuses.

Mr Davie and BBC chairman Samir Shah were questioned by the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee last Wednesday.

Regarding the disgraced presenter's pay, Mr Davie said: "We've made the formal request, and I can't go into too much detail, but discussions are under way, but I've got no further news, apart from the BBC's position is clear, the money should be returned, and we made the request."

When asked if he set a deadline, he said: "I don't believe we set a deadline... but we do expect to make progress and get an answer."

Mr Shah told the same committee that Edwards had "damaged" the BBC's reputation.

He said: "There's nothing more important than public trust in the BBC, and we are custodians of that trust and what Huw Edwards did damaged the reputation and the trust for the BBC so we take that very seriously indeed.

"I should say, it was a shock to discover, when it was announced, when he was charged, that he had led this double life.

"On the face of it, a trusted news presenter, but hidden, secretly, he was this figure who did the most appalling things. I mean, let's never forget the victims."

He added that he "knew him", having overseen current affairs at the BBC decades ago, and said that other staff who worked with him "feel angry and betrayed" by Edwards.

The relevant images range from the most serious category, known as category A, to the least serious, known as Category C.

They include seven category A images, 12 category B images, and 22 category C images.

The Sentencing Council, a public body sponsored by the Ministry Of Justice, defines category A images as those involving penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal, or sadism.

Category B images are those involving non-penetrative sexual activity, while category C images are indecent images that do not fall into A or B.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), "making" an indecent image has been broadly interpreted by the courts.

It can range from opening an attachment to an email containing an image, to accessing pornographic websites in which indecent photographs of children appear by way of an automatic "pop-up" mechanism.

In the case of Edwards, he received the illegal images as part of a WhatsApp conversation.

Speaking in Edwards' defence, his barrister Philip Evans KC has said that his client had not "created" the images "in the traditional sense of the word".

The maximum prison sentence for making an indecent image of a child is 10 years.

Sentencing guidelines set the starting point for any jail term for possession of a category A image at 12 months, with a range of 26 weeks to three years.

The starting point is 26 weeks for a category B image, and a community order for category C.

A number of potential defences to the charge exist, including not seeing the images and having no reason to believe that the images were indecent, having a legitimate reason to possess the images, or if the images were unsolicited and not kept for an unreasonable amount of time.

Aggravating features to be taken into account for Edwards include that the images included moving images, and the young age of the child thought to be seven to nine years old in two of the category A images.

Mitigating factors are Edwards' early guilty plea, his previous good character, his mental health issues, and his remorse.

During his four decades at the corporation, Edwards was among the broadcasting teams leading coverage of historic events including the late Queen's funeral in 2022 and most recently the coronation of the King in May 2023.

Edwards also announced the late Queen's death on the BBC in September 2022.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man carrying an umbrella walks past fallen tree branches on a street in Shanghai, China, in the aftermath of Typhoon Bebinca

Typhoon knocks out power to some homes in Shanghai

Election 2024 Trump

FBI investigating second ‘attempted assassination’ on Donald Trump

A fundraiser has been launched for the family

Pictured: Mother and two children killed in Luton, with son due in court charged with murder as family fundraiser soars

Police officers direct traffic near Trump International Golf Club after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida

Five things to know about the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump

'Not the man I know': Trump shooting suspect pictured for first time - as son speaks out after Florida 'assassination' attempt

'Not a violent person': Son of Trump shooting suspect speaks out following Florida 'assassination' attempt

Tito Jackson wearing a blue suit and a black bowler hat

Jackson 5 brother Tito Jackson dies age 70

Jackson 5 founding member Tito Jackson dead aged 70 - as tributes paid to Michael's brother

'Welcome him into Heaven’s gate': Jackson 5 founding member Tito Jackson dead aged 70 - as tributes paid to pop icon

Pictured: Trump shooting suspect Routh revealed as 'pro-Ukraine activist' after apparent assassination attempt at Florida golf club

Pictured: Trump shooting suspect revealed as 'pro-Ukraine activist' after apparent assassination attempt in Florida

Election 2024 Trump

Second assassination attempt on Trump raises questions after another near miss

Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club (Stephanie Matat/AP)

Trump was subject of apparent assassination attempt at Florida golf club – FBI

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, meets with the new U.K. Border Security Commander Martin Hewitt, ahead of his visit to Rome, at an airfield near London, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Former top police chief named Border Security Commander - as Starmer takes aim at illegal migration on Rome trip

Donald Trump is 'safe' after the former president was the subject of an 'assassination attempt' after gunshots were fired at his Florida golf club leading to a man being arrested and an AK-47 rifle being seized.

Donald Trump 'safe' after apparent assassination attempt at Florida golf club - as one arrested and AK-47 seized

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)

Trump safe after Secret Service opened fire at ‘armed suspect’ near golf club

Donald Trump has released a statement after he was rushed to safety following gunshots being fired in his vicinity.

'I will NEVER SURRENDER': Donald Trump releases statement after gunshots fired in his vicinity

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he is 'interested' in Italy's deal with Albania to send migrants there after they are rescued at sea.

Starmer 'interested in Italy's migrant deal' with Albania ahead of visit to Rome to meet right-wing PM Meloni

Taylor Swift arrives before the start of a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals (Ed Zurga/AP)

Taylor Swift back in Kansas to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump is 'safe' after former president reportedly had gunshots fired near him just weeks after a near-miss assassination attempt, campaign sources say.

Donald Trump safe after 'shots fired in his vicinity at Florida golf club' just weeks after assassination attempt
Britain is set to get last gasp days of warm weather - after blustery conditions blighted the first weeks of September.

Exact date warm weather is set to bless UK with Indian summer - after cold start to autumn

Former FA chief David Bernstein has branded UEFA's threat to exclude England from their home Euros in 2028 over plans for regulation as empty.

'Last throw of the dice': Former FA chief slams threat to exclude England from Euros as empty threat from UEFA
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has backed Ukraine's bid to use British-made long-range missiles to strike Russia even without US approval - as he closed his party's autumn conference in Brighton on Sunday.

Ed Davey backs Ukraine using UK missiles without US approval - as he addresses stunt-heavy Lib Dem conference
Flooded houses in Jesenik, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)

Death toll rises as rain and flooding force evacuations across central Europe

Tributes have been paid to a 13-year-old girl with a 'beautiful soul' after she, her mum, and her brother were found dead in a flat in Luton on Friday

'Beautiful soul': Tributes paid after woman and two teens found dead in Luton flat as man, 18, charged with murder
Flames coming from an apartment building

Couple killed in missile attack on Odesa

Jay Blades has resigned from the King's Foundation.

Jay Blades resigns from King's Foundation after being charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'
Europe has been hit by mass flooding

Storm Boris sweeps through Europe - with at least six dead and thousands evacuated from their homes
Flood water on streets

Thousands evacuate amid rising floodwaters in Czech Republic

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit