Moment Thugs Armed With Machetes And Bottles Attack Each Other In Hyde Park

Gangs of youths armed with machetes and glass bottles were caught on video fighting during a pro-cannabis rally in London’s Hyde Park.

Shocking footage of a gangland fight has emerged following a brawl in one of London's most popular tourist destinations.

The chilling video shows a fight taking place between two armed gangs at the annual 420 event on Saturday in Hyde Park.

The footage shows gangs of youths throwing bottles and stones at one another, while another lad can be seen brandishing what looks like a machete.

Youths can be seen running away from the knife-wielding man.

A man can be seen with a large knife during the 420 rally in Hyde Park. Picture: Screenshot

One person could be heard shouting: “You lot are throwing bottles, bro. You lot are wet.”

The video ends with youths sprinting away.

Around 30,000 joined a gathering in the park to celebrate 420 day, which sees pot smokers celebrate the drug.

Police restrain a man at an entrance to Hyde Park, central London, during a '420 Celebration' pro-cannabis event. Picture: PA

During the same event one person was stabbed, with police reporting a man in his 20s being taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “Police were called at around 1640hrs on Saturday, 20 April, to a fight in the western part of Hyde Park, W1.

“Officers attended along with LAS and found a man suffering a suspected stab injury.

“His condition is being treated as potentially life-threatening at this stage. We await a further assessment.

“Detectives from the Central West Command Unit are investigating.”