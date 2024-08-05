'I haven't fled the UK': Tommy Robinson hits out at comments he is on the run after being spotted at luxury Cyprus hotel

Tommy Robinson has been sunning himself in Cyprus. Picture: Getty Images

By Charlie Duffield

Tommy Robinson has claimed he has not fled the UK but is on a scheduled holiday with his children at a five-star hotel in Cyprus.

The ex-English Defence League leader has been bolstering far-right race riots nationwide from his sun lounger close to Ayia Napa, MailOnline reports.

He has shared multiple inflammatory social posts from his overseas sanctuary, while enjoying time out with friends and family.

The 41-year-old had a UK arrest warrant issued against him last Monday, having skipped a court appearance, and had attempted to keep his holiday destination under wraps.

Across the UK, his supporters have been causing unrest, but he did not give away his location in several video monologues shared to his 800,000 followers on X.

However, MailOnline revealed Robinson has been staying at an all-inclusive Cyprus resort, and he spoke today to Indian English-language news channel CNN-News18.

Robinson said: "I haven't fled the UK. I am on holiday with my children, that was planned.

"I never received any court documentation summoning me to court.

"I am not on bail to attend court.

"There was a process the court has to go to, that process is not to give information to far-left organisations."

He also told the channel that he adopted the pseudonym Tommy Robinson because people wanted to "murder" him, adding: "My real name is actually Stephen Lennon.

"Yes, I did use a pseudonym. Because if you want to speak about Islam, people want to kill you."

He also said "six Muslims are currently in British prisons for 30 years for planning to murder me".

Robinson added: "I tried to protect my name, because I wanted to protect my family.

"I don't think that is ridiculous at all."

Robinson has been mingling with holidaymakers in Cyprus, and a reporter spotted him using his mobile phone at the same time as posts were appearing on his X account, criticising police for allegedly cracking down on his supporters, while not doing the same for Muslim rioters.

MailOnline tracked down Robinson's location after he posted a video of himself in the hotel's gym.

He was also seen sitting in a bar, wearing a navy blue polo-style top with a brown patterned collar, and changed his profile photo on X to reveal an image of him sporting the same shirt, worn at a previous UK protest.

Writing posts on X, he condemned media coverage which labelled protesters as "far right" and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's label of "thugs".

In other late night tweets, he slammed "2 tier policing" in the UK with Muslim counter protesters allegedly facing "no police batons" and "no horses" in contrast to the treatment of his supporters.