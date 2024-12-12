'I know it's not good': Moment takeaway driver arrested after 'torturing and beating' disabled girlfriend to death

'I know it is not good': Takeaway driver jailed after beating disabled girlfriend to death. Picture: Kent Police

By James Spry

The moment a takeaway driver was arrested for beating his girlfriend to death has been caught on camera, with the suspect telling police: "I know it is not good".

Huseyin Kalyoncu, 34, was jailed for life with a minimum of 19 years on Wednesday after being found guilty of beating Sonia Parker to death during an argument over her use of Whatsapp.

A jury found Kalyoncu guilty of murder after he punched, kicked and stamped on Ms Parker, 51, before leaving her unconscious on the floor of their Edenbridge home.

Paramedics attempted to revive Ms Parker at the Kent address but were unable to save her.

Maidstone Crown Court heard how the victim had sustained 69 injuries, including internal bruising, damage to her liver and 24 fractures at the hands of Kalyoncu.

A pathologist confirmed that a number of her injuries predated her death by weeks, with Kalyoncu later admitting he had previously assaulted her out of jealousy.

Kalyoncu Arrest

Footage released by Kent Police shows Kalyoncu's arrest on May 5, with the suspect telling police: "I'm fighting with my partner, and I'm punching her slightly, and after she is still very bad, and she is going down. And now I call the ambulance, and they come to help.

He added: "I know it is not good."

Kalyoncu told police at the scene that he had been "fighting and punching" the mother-of-two, saying he was "jealous of her."

"We are fighting before and I say to her 'Don't text anyone' and I lost control."

The suspect heard of Ms Parker's death after being taken into custody.

Huseyin Kalyoncu speaks to police officer. Picture: Kent Police / LBC

Kalyoncu appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on June 13 2024. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder. Jurors ruled unanimously that Kalyoncu had murdered Ms Parker.

Ms Parker met Kalyoncu in a takeaway where she was working as a delivery driver. Her sister, Angelica Tsesmelis, told the court she was "friendly and super kind", a "grafter" who worked despite her disabilities, which were caused by lack of oxygen at birth, a cyst on her brain, and a car crash.

During the investigation, the police uncovered bank transfers that suggested Ms Parker was being exploited financially.

She had spent thousands on her partner during their relationship, including over £1,000 on clothes from Sports Direct and JD Sports.

Her sister told the court: "I fail to understand why anyone would want to do this to my sister, especially in the way he tortured her in the lead up to her death, and that in a short space of time he built up so much hate and anger that he killed her.

"He treated her like an animal, not someone he was in the honeymoon phase of a relationship with."

Detective Superintendent Kathleen Way said: "Kalyoncu killed the woman he allegedly loved after subjecting her to a sustained campaign of physical abuse in the weeks leading up to her death.

Huseyin Kalyoncu confronted by police. Picture: Kent Police / LBC

"In denying his part in the murder of Ms Parker, Kalyoncu has subsequently forced the victim’s family and friends to relive their loss over and over again during the court trial," she continued.

"His inability to control his temper and abhorrent behaviour means he will now serve a minimum of 19 years’ imprisonment before he will even be considered for parole.

"I hope his lengthy custodial sentence provides Sonia’s family and friends with some comfort and that the conclusion of the trial will give them time to grieve their loved one."