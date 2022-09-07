'I live with my mummy and my other mummy': Peppa Pig introduces first lesbian couple to kids cartoon

By Stephen Rigley

Children's television show Peppa Pig has introduced a lesbian couple to the show for the first time.

In a landmark episode, called Families, Penny Polar Bear tells Peppa about her same-sex parents.

The moment comes in a scene where Peppa, along with Suzy Sheep and Danny Dog, are drawing pictures of their families.

Their classmate Penny then sketches out two female polar bears wearing dresses. She turns to Peppa and says: "I’m Penny Polar Bear.

“I live with my mummy and my other mummy. One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”

The episode aired on Channel 5 on Tuesday evening and has been praised by Robbie de Santos, from LGBT charity Stonewall.

He told The Sun: "It's fantastic that same-sex families are making an appearance in Peppatown.

"Many of those who watch the show will have two mums or two dads themselves and it will mean a lot that their experiences are being represented on such an iconic children's programme."

However one critic called the move "pointless virtue-signalling" on Twitter, with another calling it "political correctness".

The episode followed a petition for the show to feature a same-sex couple, which gathered more than 23,000 signatures.