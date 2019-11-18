I loved her: boyfriend's heartbreak as drug dealers are jailed for murdering Jodie Chesney

The heartbroken boyfriend of murdered Girl Scout Jodie Chesney told a court 'I loved her' as two teenage drug dealers were jailed for her senseless murder.

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years for the murder of Girl Scout Jodie Chesney.

17-year-old Arron Isaacs, whose anonymity was lifted by a judge today, was also detained for life with a minimum of 18 years.

A statement from Jodie's boyfriend Eddie Coyle was read at the Old Bailey today. He said: "Jodie was funny, silly, she always made fun of me and she had a bright future ahead of her.

"She was full of energy and was always out doing something. We had been going out for three months.

"I've never lost anyone before and for the first funeral I've gone to, to be my own girlfriend's is incredibly hard. I loved her."

Jodie's sister Lucy Chesney said: "Losing her is like losing half of myself. We went through everything together and she was always there for me and always putting everyone before herself. She gave me a type of love I will never feel again."

She added: "Jodie will be greatly missed and the people who caused such tragedy to a whole family should hang their head in shame. You have ripped away a bright future that was destined to make a change to many lives."

Jodie Chesney was murdered in March this year. Picture: PA

Both teenagers were convicted of murder on November 7 following an eight-week trial.

Jodie, 17, was stabbed in the back in a case of mistaken identity as she socialised with friends in Harold Hill on 1 March.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, and a 16-year-old boy who has also not been named were both cleared of murder and manslaughter.

In her sentencing, Judge Wendy Joseph QC told the court Jodie's death came amid "tit for tat" incidents.

She said Jodie was the victim of "callous, casual and irresponsible violence" which had shocked the community "to the core".

She said the defendants had gone to the park for a "planned attack on a rival group" and mistook their target.

She added: "I'm sure that whoever drove the knife almost through Jodie's body could have intended nothing but death."

On the evidence, she found Ong-a-Kwie was the stabber and the 17-year-old his "enthusiastic supporter".

Judge Wendy Joseph QC told the court that Jodie was a "bright, warm and loving girl" who "should have led a happy and fulfilled life".

She said: "Above all those who loved Jodie will never get over her death.

Jodie Chesney's family were in court for the sentencing. Picture: PA

He said: "We are a broken family still coming to terms with the loss of a beautiful soul."

Jodie's father Peter Chesney told the court how he had just got a job in the City as a salesman when his life was "destroyed".

Mr Chesney said: "I have lost the most precious human being I will ever know. I have no idea how I'm going to continue my life or come to terms with the loss.

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie and Arron Isaacs were found guilty of Jodie's murder. Picture: Metropolitan Police

During the trial, the court heard how one of Jodie's killers, Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, had previous convictions for possessing and supplying drugs.

He also admitted being in breach of a six-week suspended sentence for handling stolen jewellery dating back to October last year.

The 17-year-old defendant had previous convictions for possessing a screwdriver, actual bodily harm, possession of cannabis as well as aggravated vehicle taking.

Upon the conviction of Ong-A-Kwie and Isaacs, DCI Whellams said: “This has been a long and traumatic process for Jodie’s family, and today marks the start of years of imprisonment for her killers.

“Jodie’s life was ended in the most brutal way by Svenson Ong-A- Kwie and Aaron Isaacs, and I hope her family and friends feel some measure of justice has been served.

“On that Friday in March, Jodie was not in the wrong place at the wrong time, she was simply living her life as a teenager should - carefree and with her friends.

“I would like to thank Peter and Joanne Chesney, and the rest of the family for their belief in my officers as we investigated the murder of Jodie. Our support will be ongoing, as they continue to grieve and attempt to adjust to life without their daughter.”

Commander for the East Area Borough Command Unit, Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Jodie’s family as sentencing is today passed down to the two people responsible for her murder.

“It has almost been nine months since Jodie was killed in Harold Hill, and nothing could ever have justified the extinguishing of her young life.

“Havering, like many boroughs across London, has experienced the tragic and inexcusable loss of young life as a result of knife-related violence.

“This is why bearing down on violent crime on the streets of our capital continues to be the Met’s top priority. We will continue to work tirelessly - day and night – to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe.

“We all have our part to play in tackling violent crime and our communities are key to this. My message to anyone who may have information about crime or those who carry a weapon or, through exploiting people, put young people’s lives at risk is simple: have the trust and confidence to tell us and please don’t be a bystander.”