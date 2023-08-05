'I miss her every day': David Hunter says wife 'pleaded' with him to end her life after being cleared of murder in Cyprus

By Danielle DeWolfe

David Hunter has said he still regularly speaks to his late wife after being cleared of her murder by Cypriot authorities, adding 'I miss her everyday' following his release from prison.

Mr Hunter, 76, an expat from Northumberland, was released from prison in Cyprus on Monday after spending 19 months in custody for the mercy killing of his late wife Janice.

The retired miner had been sentenced to two years in prison for her manslaughter after she "pleaded" with him to end her life following a blood cancer diagnosis.

Assisted suicide where those with terminal illnesses are concerned remains illegal in both Cyprus and the UK.

Hunter was pictured on Tuesday visiting his wife's grave for the first time, laying flowers at a cemetery minutes from the couple's home in Tremithousa - a small village near the coastal resort town of Paphos.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Mr Hunter said: "I still speak to Janice. I still tell her I love her and miss her every day. I say, 'I don't know whether I love you more or miss you more'."

The couple had been married for 52 years before Mr Hunter ended his wife's life in December 2021 after her pain and suffering is said to have become too great.

He later alludes to the fact he would have visited Switzerland's Dignitas clinic, where doctors assist with suicide, had he had the money and the means.

The British ex-pat says his late wife's face will remain in his mind forever, noting he still sees it in his nightmares following her death.

Going on to recall his last moments in prison before being released, Mr Hunter explains the reactions of Cypriot authorities.

Mr Hunter, 76, from Northumberland, was released from prison in Cyprus on Monday after spending 19 months in custody for the mercy killing of his late wife Janice. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"The custody policeman hugged me when I got out and said, 'Congratulations, David. You got the result you deserved. In the nicest possible way I hope I never see you again'," he recalled.

Following his release, Mr Hunter is said to have marked his first day of freedom with a pint of shandy and a beef burger.

Mr Hunter could not find the grave at first and was guided to it by his lawyer Michael Polak of Justice Abroad, who represented him during his trial.

After his release, he said: "I'd like to say thank you to all the people who've donated to me, and especially my mates and my workmates. I don't know where I would be without them.