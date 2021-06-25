'I miss you and I love you': Family give impact statements ahead of Chauvin sentencing

In a video interview played to the court, George Floyd's daughter Gianna said she wanted to know why her father was hurt. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

The family of George Floyd have delivered impact statements at the sentencing of Derek Chauvin.

George Floyd's seven-year-old daughter has said she wishes she could tell her late father that "I miss you and I love you".

Gianna's video interview was played in court on Friday during the sentencing hearing of the former Minneapolis police officer, which saw him jailed for 22 years and six months.

Gianna Floyd said that she believed her father was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt.

"We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed," she said.

"My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth."

She had a long list of things she would still have liked to do with her father.

"I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride," she said.

Hers was the first of four victim impact statements at the sentencing.

George Floyd’s brother also delivered a powerful statement, breaking down in tears several times.

Terrence Floyd said the murder of George Floyd had “really affected” him and his family.

He said he wanted answers from Chauvin.

“I wanted to know from the man himself – why?” Said Mr Floyd.

“What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck?”

Terrence Floyd said he wanted to know "what was going through" Chauvin's head. Picture: PA

Also to speak at the hearing was Derek Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty.

“Not only did Derek’s life change forever, but so did mine and my family’s,” she said.

“It has been difficult for me to hear and read what the media public and prosecution team believe Derek to be an aggressive heartless and uncaring person.

“I can tell you that is far from the truth.

She added: “The public will never know the loving and caring man his is but his family does.”

Mr Floyd's family asked for the maximum punishment for Chauvin.

"On behalf of me and my family, we seek the maximum penalty. We don't want to see no more slaps on the wrist. We've been through that already," said a tearful Terrence Floyd.

Chauvin was jailed for 22 years and six months.