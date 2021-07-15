Breaking News

'I will not let negativity break me': Bukayo Saka speaks out after Euro 2020 racist abuse

15 July 2021, 17:00 | Updated: 15 July 2021, 17:20

Saka faced racist abuse online following the Euro 2020 final.
By Emma Soteriou

England footballer Bukayo Saka has spoken out after facing racist abuse online, following the Euro 2020 final.

Saka was one of three to miss his penalty during the final at Wembley, along with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

England's loss led to an onslaught of racist abuse towards the players on social media, despite their efforts in the tournament.

In the first words from Saka following the game, he said in a statement: "I have stayed away from social media for a few days to spend time with my family and reflect on the last few weeks.

"This message won't do it justice how grateful I am for all the love that I have received, and I feel that I need to thank everyone that has supported me."

He went on to say: "There are no words to tell you how disappointed I was with the result and my penalty.”

But he vowed: "I will not let that moment of negativity that I’ve received this week break me."

Saka later called out social media platforms for their lack of action.

"To the social media platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, I don't want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon have received this week.

"I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages."

"There is no place for racism or hate of any kind in football or in any area of society and to the majority of people coming together to call out the people sending these messages, by taking action and reporting these comments to the police and by driving out the hate by being kind to one another, we will win.

"Love always wins."

