Iain Duncan Smith touted to return to frontline politics as Tory leadership race intensifies

Iain Duncan Smith touted to return to frontline politics amid Tory leadership race. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Tories are set to decide their leadership race this week with Iain Duncan Smith touted for a return, MPs say.

Rishi Sunak is thought to be unwilling to stay on for a possible early Budget in September and wants to hand over the reigns sooner rather than later after spending time with family.

LBC understands Tory leadership hopefuls are preparing to formally launch their bids before the summer recess, with a contest to MPs and members through August.

And the Tory party board are expected to formalise the timetable this week.

However several Tories have said they believe the contest should go long until the end of the year to five the most time for reflection.

It follows a public spat between Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch, with colleagues noting they are "unnecessarily disrupting" Conservatives’ chances of rebuilding the party.

Oliver Dowden, the former deputy PM, is understood to have ruled himself out as interim leader.

IDS is being lined up instead to formally run the ship while a new person is chosen by both MPs and party members.

Friends of the former leader say he's not been formally approached for the gig.

Insiders also believe there could be a possible early fiscal statement in September which Sunak is keen to avoid.

Oliver Dowden, the former deputy PM, is understood to have ruled himself out as interim leader. Picture: Alamy

The Treasury said the date would be revealed in due course.

Robert Jenrick, Stella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, Victoria Atkins, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly are among those mulling leadership bids and are weighing up support.

Jenrick is said to be using former Chief whip Mark Spencer to ring around MPs.

It follows the latest very public spat between Tory leadership rivals Ms Braverman and Ms Bedenoch, a dispute branded "unnecessarily disruptive" to the Conservative Party.