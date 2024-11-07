Ian Botham saved from crocodiles by former Australian cricket rival after falling into remote river

7 November 2024, 22:06

Ian Botham was saved from the crocodile by his former rival Merv Hughes
Ian Botham was saved from the crocodile by his former rival Merv Hughes. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Ian Botham has been saved from being eaten by crocodiles by a former Australian cricket rival after he fell into a river during a fishing trip.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Botham, 68, was out with Merv Hughes at the Moyle River in Australia's Northern Territory when his flip flop got caught in a rope, sending him tumbling into the water.

The river is crocodile-infested, and Botham could have been killed was it not for the quick thinking of Hughes.

Hughes hauled his former nemesis out before the alligators could pounce, although Botham suffered heavy bruising in the fall, the Herald Sun reported.

The England cricket legend joked that he was Britain's version of Crocodile Dundee.

Read more: 'Hero' doctor saves wife in 'final act' before father-of-three is eaten by 16ft crocodile on family camping trip in Australia

Read more: Crocodile that terrorised village and 'lunged' at children is killed and cooked for traditional feast

Merv Hughes
Merv Hughes. Picture: Alamy

Referencing his nickname, he said: “At the end of the day Crocodile Beefy survived.

“I was out of the water quicker than I went in it. Quite a few sets of eyes were having a peep at me.

“Luckily I had no time to think about what was in the water."

Ian Botham
Ian Botham. Picture: Alamy

He was enjoying a four-day fishing trip with Hughes when the accident took place, as he crossed from one boat to another.

Botham said: “The guys were brilliant. It was just one of those accidents. It was all very quick and I’m OK now."

Ian Botham hooks a ball from Merv Hughes during a Test match in 1986
Ian Botham hooks a ball from Merv Hughes during a Test match in 1986. Picture: Alamy

Hughes and Botham faced off several times during their cricketing heyday in the 1980s, with plenty of 'sledging' between the pair.

After Botham had taken plenty of runs from Hughes' bowling during one match, the Australian recalled Botham telling him to take up another sport.

They have since become good friends after retiring.

Botham is the UK's trade envoy to Australia, a position he has filled since 2020, and spends a lot of time in the country.

