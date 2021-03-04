Ian Brown pulls out of festival over vaccine passports

Ian Brown has pulled out of headlining Neighbourhood Weekender. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown has pulled out of headlining a festival over its stance on vaccine passports.

Organisers of Neighbourhood Weekender have said they will "comply with conditions" put in place by the Government ahead of a "safe return to open-air events this summer".

Brown, an outspoken Covid sceptic, tweeted that he would no longer be headlining.

He wrote: “My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen!

“I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry. Refunds are available!”

After announcing the festival would be moving from May to September, organisers said in a statement: “We want to assure ticket holders and those who buy tickets for NBHD Weekender, like all festivals this summer, will comply with the conditions outlined by the Government through the Local Authority

"No decisions will be taken by government until 21 June at the earliest.

"We are working hard with other festival organisers and look forward to a safe return to open-air events this summer."

Rock band James will replace Ian Brown in the festival’s line-up.

Brown, who has repeatedly tweeted anti-mask, anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine views, posted last week: “To all festival promoters: Please do not collaborate with SAGE/ GOVT re vaccine passports for entry. Dont help to usher in the new nazi normal.”

A number of UK festivals have been cancelled this summer, including Glastonbury and Download, while others, including Reading and Leeds and Isle of Wight, are set to ahead in the late summer and autumn.

