Ian Hislop breaks silence amid police probe of London taxi 'shooting', after rear window shattered

Ian Hislop. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Ian Hislop has spoken out for the first time after a reported shooting of a car carrying him in central London.

The Private Eye editor, who was unharmed in the incident on Tuesday morning, thanked police and others who contacted him after the incident.

Officers said on Wednesday that "at this time" there is no evidence that a gun was shot at the Have I Got News For You star.

Police had previously said that the driver of the taxi had reported a shooting when his window shattered. Officers now believe that the shattered window may have been caused by a mechanical fault.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the incident, which took place in Soho.

A statement said Hislop "wishes to thank everyone for their concern which is greatly appreciated".

It continued: "He can confirm that there was an incident in a taxi yesterday in which a rear window shattered, and the police are investigating.

"They were initially looking into the possibility of a shot having been fired but have now indicated that there may be another more innocent explanation for what happened."

The Have I Got News For You star also sent his thanks to officers and "all who contacted me".

Ian Hislop earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

The incident took place when the vehicle stopped near the Private Eye office on Dean Street.

The Met said in a statement earlier on Wednesday: "Police continue to investigate the circumstances around an incident in Soho on Tuesday morning.

"The driver of a London black taxi called police at around 10:10hrs and reported that he was stationary in traffic in Dean Street when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window and damaging it.

"There were no reported injuries.

"An investigation was launched and police seized the vehicle.

""Urgent CCTV and forensic examinations have been conducted. While enquiries are ongoing, police have found no evidence of a firearms discharge at this time.

"Initial indications suggest a mechanical fault might have caused the window to shatter. We await further tests."

Police have informed Hislop and the driver of their findings.

Hislop has been the editor of the satirical magazine Private Eye, known for its sharp criticism of the rich and powerful, as well as its investigative work, since 1986.

He also regularly appears as a panellist and team captain on the quiz show Have I Got News For You.