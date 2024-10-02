Police release update in Ian Hislop London taxi 'shooting', after Private Eye editor showered in glass

Ian Hislop. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police have released a further update in the taxi incident with Private Eye editor Ian Hislop.

Officers said on Wednesday that "at this time" there is no evidence that a gun was shot at the Have I Got News For You star.

Police had previously said that the driver of the taxi had reported a shooting when his window shattered.

The incident took place yesterday at around 10am in central London.

Officers now believe that the shattered window may have been caused by a mechanical fault.

Neither Hislop, 64, nor the driver were hurt in the incident.

Ian Hislop earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

The incident took place when the vehicle stopped near the Private Eye office on Dean Street in the central London neighbourhood of Soho.

The Met said in a statement: "Police continue to investigate the circumstances around an incident in Soho on Tuesday morning.

"The driver of a London black taxi called police at around 10:10hrs and reported that he was stationary in traffic in Dean Street when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window and damaging it.

"There were no reported injuries.

"An investigation was launched and police seized the vehicle.

""Urgent CCTV and forensic examinations have been conducted. While enquiries are ongoing, police have found no evidence of a firearms discharge at this time.

"Initial indications suggest a mechanical fault might have caused the window to shatter. We await further tests."

Police have informed Hislop and the driver of their findings.

Hislop has been the editor of the satirical magazine Private Eye, known for its sharp criticism of the rich and powerful, as well as its investigative work, since 1986.

He also regularly appears as a panellist and team captain on the quiz show Have I Got News For You.