Sir Ian McKellen pulls out of Player Kings tour on medical advice after stage fall

The actor won't be able to continue as Sir John Falstaff in Player Kings after getting advice from doctors. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Ian McKellen has pulled out of his role in a West End show after injuring himself in a fall on stage.

The 85-year-old, who'd be starring in Player Kings, says he is taking medical advice to protect his recovery.

Sir Ian said it is with the "greatest reluctance" he has had to cancel, but added his inuries improve "day by day".

The show was due to perform in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.

The character of Sir John Falstaff will now be played by David Semark for the remaining dates.

Sir Ian McKellen has had to withdraw from the national tour of his play after falling from the stage. Picture: Getty

A statement from the production said: "Following Ian McKellen's injury during the West End run of Player Kings, his doctors' advice is to take time off from work in order to fully recover.

"As such, he will not be returning to play Sir John Falstaff in the national tour of Players Kings (3-27 July 2024).

"Ian continues to recuperate very well, but he needs the time to rest and ensure a complete recovery.

"We continue to send him our best wishes.

"As it was for the final West End performances, the role of Falstaff will now be performed by David Semark, Ian's brilliant understudy, for all tour dates of Player Kings."

Ian McKellen fell from the stage during a performance of Player Kings last month. Picture: Alamy

A statement from Sir Ian McKellen said: "Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day by day.

"It's with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.

"I had been so looking forward to bringing Player Kings to theatre-goers in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.

"But I can assure them that, with David Semark now playing Falstaff, Robert Icke's production and his acting company remain as dazzling as ever. Go see for yourself!"

Sir Ian was circling a battle scene involving the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy, when he fell, it is understood.

He is said to have cried out in pain as the house lights quickly came up.

The incident occurred just 10 minutes before the interval.

The audience was evacuated from the theatre, with the rest of the show being cancelled.