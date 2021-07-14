Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca to be removed from green list

14 July 2021, 17:54 | Updated: 14 July 2021, 18:44

The Balearic Islands are the latest to return to the travel amber list.
The Balearic Islands are the latest to return to the travel amber list. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Balearic Islands - including Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca - have been removed from England's green list for international travel, the government has announced.

The Spanish islands had only been on the green list for two weeks but are now back on the amber list, which will take effect from 4am on Monday.

It comes as Covid cases in Spain almost tripled in recent weeks, with an average of 368 cases per 100,000 people.

Rules for amber list countries mean holidaymakers returning to England need to self-isolate for 10 days, with the option of using the 'test to release' scheme on day five.

The system allows individuals to purchase a private Covid test on their fifth day in quarantine, and if they get a negative result, they can end their isolation.

Read more: 'Is summer back on?': Eddie Mair quizzes Thomas Cook chief after travel rule changes

Despite the changes, those who have received both of their Covid jabs or are under 18 will be free to return from amber list countries from 19 July without needing to quarantine or take a day eight PCR test.

That said, a pre-departure test will still need to be completed before arriving in England, alongside a PCR test on or before day two after arrival.

Read more: Amber list: Fully-vaccinated tourists to be allowed to travel without self-isolating

Joining the Balearics on the amber list are the British Virgin Islands, which were also moved from the green watchlist.

However, downgrading to the red list are Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone.

As for the green list, Bulgaria and Hong Kong have been added. Croatia and Taiwan have been put on the green watchlist, meaning that they are at risk of moving from green to amber.

People arriving in the UK from green list destinations are not required to self-isolate.

This comes after holidaymakers faced a similar situation when Portugal was moved to the amber list at the beginning of June.

Thousands scrambled to get back to the UK before the restrictions came into effect to avoid the 10-day quarantine.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The John Lewis Partnership said the shake-up was to simplify management.

John Lewis and Waitrose to cut 1,000 jobs in stores

Regional mayors have called for masks to remain mandatory on public transport

Mayors demand face masks remain compulsory on public transport after July 19
The Met said Sunday's game might have been cancelled if police hadn't intervened

Euro 2020 final 'could have been abandoned if Met Police had not intervened'
England during the penalty shootout against Italy

Man, 37, arrested after England football players racially abused
66.7% of adults have now received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine

Two-thirds of UK adults have now received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine
Boris Johnson at Wednesday's PMQs

Online racists will be banned from football matches, Boris Johnson confirms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bus driver's stark warning public transport will be 'out of control' come July 19

'Public transport will be out of control come July 19', warns desperate bus driver
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Malta rejecting visitors with Indian AZ doses is likely 'misunderstanding', says Transport Secretary

Shapps: Brits with India-made AstraZeneca vaccine turned away by Malta 'misunderstanding'
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps backed the Mayor's plans for maks

Transport Secretary 'welcomes' TfL plans to continue mask wearing after July 19
The MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on the decision to release Colin Pitchfork

Tory MP brands Colin Pitchfork release 'deeply regrettable'

Anton Ferdinand takes aim at Priti Patel's 'hypocrisy' on taking the knee

Anton Ferdinand takes aim at Priti Patel's 'hypocrisy' on taking the knee

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London