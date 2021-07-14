Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca to be removed from green list

By Emma Soteriou

The Balearic Islands - including Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca - have been removed from England's green list for international travel, the government has announced.

The Spanish islands had only been on the green list for two weeks but are now back on the amber list, which will take effect from 4am on Monday.

It comes as Covid cases in Spain almost tripled in recent weeks, with an average of 368 cases per 100,000 people.

Rules for amber list countries mean holidaymakers returning to England need to self-isolate for 10 days, with the option of using the 'test to release' scheme on day five.

The system allows individuals to purchase a private Covid test on their fifth day in quarantine, and if they get a negative result, they can end their isolation.

From 4.00am Monday 19th July Bulgaria & Hong Kong will be added to the green list 🟢 and Croatia & Taiwan the green watchlist of destinations. Please check latest travel advice before you travel as countries and territories may have extra requirements before you get there. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 14, 2021

Despite the changes, those who have received both of their Covid jabs or are under 18 will be free to return from amber list countries from 19 July without needing to quarantine or take a day eight PCR test.

That said, a pre-departure test will still need to be completed before arriving in England, alongside a PCR test on or before day two after arrival.

Joining the Balearics on the amber list are the British Virgin Islands, which were also moved from the green watchlist.

However, downgrading to the red list are Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone.

As for the green list, Bulgaria and Hong Kong have been added. Croatia and Taiwan have been put on the green watchlist, meaning that they are at risk of moving from green to amber.

People arriving in the UK from green list destinations are not required to self-isolate.

This comes after holidaymakers faced a similar situation when Portugal was moved to the amber list at the beginning of June.

Thousands scrambled to get back to the UK before the restrictions came into effect to avoid the 10-day quarantine.