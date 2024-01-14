Iceland volcano erupts again forcing residents to evacuate just weeks after returning home

Iceland's volcano has erupted once again
Iceland's volcano has erupted once again. Picture: Alamy
A volcano in south-western Iceland has erupted for the second time in less than a month, forcing residents to evacuate their homes just weeks after returning.

The eruption on Sunday morning came after a series of earthquakes near the town of Grindavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said.

The community was evacuated overnight ahead of the eruption, according to Iceland's RUV television.

A view of the plume of gas lighted up by the lava from the erupting volcano seen from Suðurstrandavegur, the road that leads to Grindavík, Iceland
A view of the plume of gas lighted up by the lava from the erupting volcano seen from Suðurstrandavegur, the road that leads to Grindavík, Iceland. Picture: Alamy

"Lava is flowing a few hundred metres north of the town - this is 400 to 500 metres," Kristin Jonsdottir, from the Icelandic Meteorological Office, told Iceland's RUV television.

"Lava flows towards Grindavik."

Residents of Grindavik were previously evacuated from their homes in November and had to stay away from the town for six weeks following a series of earthquakes and an eventual volcanic eruption.

landscape of the Etna volcano during night eruption of December 1, 2023
landscape of the Etna volcano during night eruption of December 1, 2023. Picture: Alamy

They were allowed to return on December 22.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years.

The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe.

