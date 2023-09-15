Supermarket workers left HIV positive after being attacked by shoplifters armed with needles, Iceland boss reveals

15 September 2023, 12:41 | Updated: 15 September 2023, 12:55

The boss of Iceland, Richard Walker, made the shocking revelation that some workers are now HIV positive
The boss of Iceland, Richard Walker, made the shocking revelation that some workers are now HIV positive. Picture: Alamy/Co-op

By Will Taylor

Three staff at Iceland supermarkets are HIV positive after being attacked with needles by shoplifters, the chain's boss has revealed.

The shocking revelation comes from the head of Iceland Foods amid a spate of shoplifting and fears for store workers' safety.

Richard Walker, executive chairman of Iceland Foods, told MailOnline: "Every single week I receive an average of 12 reports of 'serious incidents' where managers and other colleagues have been attacked in our stores, almost always by shoplifters.

"Colleagues are being slapped, punched and threatened with a range of weapons including knives, hammers, firearms and hypodermic needles.

"Three of our store colleagues are now HIV positive as a result of these needle attacks. Other assaults have resulted in injuries ranging from a broken jaw to a fractured skull."

Co-op employees have also been threatened with syringes - and one was even attacked with a medieval mace.

Read more: Police quiz man in Peckham after protest sparked as woman claims she was 'strangled' after being accused of shoplifting

Walker said his staff have been attacked with needles leaving them HIV positive
Walker said his staff have been attacked with needles leaving them HIV positive. Picture: Alamy

Data shows shoplifting has risen in those stores by 41% in the first eight months of this year compared to the same period in 2022, with violence against staff rising by 25%.

John Lewis's chairwoman Sharon White has described shoplifting as an "epidemic".

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said violence and abuse against staff has risen from 450 incidents a day in 2019/20 to more than 850 last year.

Read more: TikTok videos swap shoplifting tactics and explain how to avoid getting caught amid shelf theft epidemic fears

It has warned widespread shoplifting was contributing to a 27% rise in losses - with about £1bn a year being ceded due to theft.

Police recorded more than 330,000 cases of shoplifting in the year to March - of which 48,000 led to charges - but the BRC estimates there have been at least eight million instances.

Thugs try to break into a Co-op amid a spate of shoplifting across Britain
Thugs try to break into a Co-op amid a spate of shoplifting across Britain. Picture: Co-op

High street stores are being forced to lock everyday items away securely.

Basic items like washing powder are being locked up to stop them being swiped from shelves, while shoppers need to swap out "dummy" coffee tubs for a real product when they pay.

Shops are bringing in security guards, electronic barriers for self service checkouts and facial recognition systems to stop theft.

Iceland has resorted to putting laundry products into security cases in some stores.

Sainsbury's has caused controversy with some customers by installing barriers that force them to scan a receipt after going through self-service to deter people from walking out with stolen goods.

In Tesco, simple everyday products like mince or pies have a "security protected" label tagged on them, while sun cream has been put into secure boxes in some Co-op stores.

Ten retailers are planning to bring in "Project Pegasus" - a system where they pay police to scan shoplifters' faces through the Police National Database, which uses facial recognition technology.

This could help forces crack down on shoplifting gangs.

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and the Co-op are among those taking part in the £600,000 scheme they will help fund.

Shoplifting crisis is a ‘policing capacity challenge’ says Met Commissioner

Last month, police and extra security descended on Oxford Street after TikTok calls for a shoplifting rampage.

Videos posted to the app gives tips on how to steal, using phrases like "borrowing" to evade the app's filters. A spokesperson for TikTok said it had zero tolerance for such behaviour.

Lord Stuart Rose, the chairman of Asda, recently told LBC shoplifting has almost become "decriminalised".

"It's actually just not seen as a crime anymore," he told LBC, acknowledging that police have "lots of other things to do".

"We should make it very clear to people coming in to shop that if we do catch them stealing things we will prosecute them if we can and it's become a bit of a game," he said.

Rishi Sunak has cast doubt on one of his key pledges

Sunak casts doubt on key pledge to cut NHS waiting lists as he continues to blame striking junior doctors

