Iconic chocolate bar to return after a generation away

20 September 2024, 16:39

Chocolate Bars
Chocolate Bars. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Mars has announced the return of an iconic chocolate bar that was discontinued 34 years ago - but it will only be available for a limited time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marathon was rebranded in the 1990s, becoming what we know today as Snickers, but for a limited time it will return to supermarket shelves with its original name.

“We’re excited to bring back the Marathon bar branding for a limited period,” said the senior brand manager Steve Waters.

“It’s a great way to celebrate over 90 years of Mars making chocolate in the UK. We hope fans of Snickers, who remember when it was called Marathon, will enjoy picking it up in store.”

This return is in partnership with the supermarket chain Morrisons, with all Snickers bars sold in the store being branded as “Marathon Retro”.

The decision to axe the Marathon name caused outrage in the 90s, with some chocolate lovers still complaining about it to this day.

Marathon will return with a new retro addition
Marathon will return with a new retro addition. Picture: Mars

The Snickers name is actually far older than the Marathon title, with the bar, which is made up of nougat, caramel, and peanuts wrapped in milk chocolate, dating back to the 1930s.

The bar first made its way to the UK in the late 60s and adopted its US branding in the 90s.

This comes just days after broke the hearts of bean lovers everywhere by axing one of its beloved products.

Heinz has long been the go-to brand for anyone looking for their baked bean fix, be it on toast or a jacket potato or with a hearty full English breakfast.

But fans of the brand were left crestfallen this week to learn the company’s organic range of baked beans has officially been pulled from production.

Heinz pointed to “culinary trends” as the reason behind the decision to axe the product.

