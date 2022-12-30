Arrest made after four university students found murdered in their beds

Madison Mogen (left) and Xana Kernodle (right) were found dead. Picture: Mad Greek

By Adam Solomons

Police in America arrested a man accused of stabbing four university students to death in their beds.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing Xana Kernodle, 20, her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, as they slept on November 13.

He was arrested at his parents' home near Scranton, Pennsylvania, more than 2,500 miles away from the crime scene at the University of Idaho.

A white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra was spotted at the rental accommodation where the killings took place in Moscow, Idaho.

It matches a vehicle found during Kohberger's arrest, NBC reported.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested 2,500 miles away from the crime scene. Picture: Monroe County Correction Facility

Cops in Idaho are set to hold a press conference later today.

Police say they have collected 16,500 tips from the public and examined 4,000 photos of the crime scene over the past six weeks.

But investigators have warned against social media sleuths working to solve the case themselves.

Captain Roger Lanier said last week: "Tracking down rumours and quelling rumours about specific individuals or specific events that may or may not have happened is a huge distraction for investigators and oftentimes is the result of social media propagation."

The four students were found stabbed to death in November. Picture: Getty

Nearly half of students on the college campus have changed to online-only studying in the wake of the murders.

Idaho State Police are also monitoring the university daily.

Police say they are seeking to remove "potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence" during investigations.