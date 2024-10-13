IDF forces entry to UN compound in Lebanon after Netanyahu says troops are a 'human shield for Hezbollah'

13 October 2024, 17:52 | Updated: 13 October 2024, 17:54

UN peacekeepers have been left requiring treatment after they report the IDF forcing entry to their compound in southern Lebanon.
UN peacekeepers have been left requiring treatment after they report the IDF forcing entry to their compound in southern Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

UN peacekeepers have been left requiring treatment after they report the IDF forcing entry to their compound in southern Lebanon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has reported that their position near Ramyah had been attacked and the gates destroyed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

UNIFIL said that 15 of its peacekeepers also required treatment after smoke rounds were fired into their position.

Read More: Middle East is a better place than it was a year ago, Israeli ambassador claims

Read More: UN refugee agency warns Gaza aid may ‘disintegrate’ if Israeli laws pass

The force said that the soldiers suffered "skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions" as a result of the rounds.

UNIFIL wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Early this morning, peacekeepers at a UN position in Ramyah observed three platoons of IDF soldiers crossing the Blue Line into Lebanon.

Qliyaa, Lebanon. 12th Oct, 2024. United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) peace keeping troops from the Spanish contingent
Qliyaa, Lebanon. 12th Oct, 2024. United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) peace keeping troops from the Spanish contingent. Picture: Alamy

"At around 4:30 a.m., while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF Merkava tanks destroyed the position’s main gate and forcibly entered the position. They requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights.

"The tanks left about 45 minutes later after UNIFIL protested through our liaison mechanism, saying that IDF presence was putting peacekeepers in danger.

"At around 6:40 a.m., peacekeepers at the same position reported the firing of several rounds 100 metres north, which emitted smoke.

"Despite putting on protective masks, fifteen peacekeepers suffered effects, including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions, after the smoke entered the camp. The peacekeepers are receiving treatment."

The UN and the IDF have been at loggerheads since the latter's invasion of Lebanon weeks ago.

FILE - Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File)
FILE - Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File). Picture: Alamy

The Israeli military has been accused of targeting neutral UN troops.

Referencing earlier clashes, UNIFIL added: "In addition, yesterday, IDF soldiers stopped a critical UNIFIL logistical movement near Meiss ej Jebel, denying it passage. The critical movement could not be completed.

"For the fourth time in as many days, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.

"Breaching and entering a UN position is a further flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and resolution 1701.

"UNIFIL’s mandate provides for its freedom of movement in its area of operations, and any restriction on this is a violation of resolution 1701.

"We have requested an explanation from the IDF from these shocking violations."

Toasts, Italy: President Emmanuel Macron of France is welcomed to the G7 summit by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Borgo Egnazia
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (right), Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez and French President Emmanuel Macron (left) jointly condemned what the French president referred to as Israel's "deliberate targeting" of UNIFIL soldiers. Picture: Alamy

In an address today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that UNIFIL were "providing a human shield" to Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

Mr Netanyahu added: "We regret the injury to the UNIFIL soldiers and we are doing everything in our power to prevent this injury. But the simple and obvious way to ensure this is simply to get them out of the danger zone," he said

Addressing UN leader Antonio Guterres, Mr Netanyahu said: "Mr. Secretary-General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately."

The intervention comes after EU leaders voiced their 'outrage' at Israel as they urged the nation to stop targeting UN peacekeepers in Lebanon following a second incident in 48 hours.

The joint statement by the leaders of France, Italy and Spain have condemned the incidents as an "unjustifiable" breach of international humanitarian law.

A Santa toy lies on the rubble of destroyed buildings at the site of Thursday's Israeli airstrike, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
A Santa toy lies on the rubble of destroyed buildings at the site of Thursday's Israeli airstrike, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). Picture: Alamy

The nations, which all contribute troops to UNIFIL, spoke out after two Sri Lankan soldiers from the UN force were injured on Friday.

It was the second incident in 48 hours involving UNIFIL peacekeepers, with Israeli troops firing at two Indonesian soldiers from a tank on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly condemned what the French president referred to as Israel's "deliberate targeting" of UNIFIL soldiers.

"We condemn it, we do not tolerate it and we do not tolerate it happening again," Mr Macron said.

It comes as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon continue to rise, as Israel's ground offensive continues in the region.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed its troops were responsible for an incident in which two Sri Lankan soldiers in Naqoura were shot at, adding the incident would be investigated "at the highest levels".

It follows Thursday, Unfil's two Indonesian soldiers were injured falling from an observation tower after an Israeli tank fired towards it.

France, Italy and Spain's joint statement condemning Israel's actions labelled the attacks "unjustifiable".

Read more: Middle East is a better place than it was a year ago, Israeli ambassador claims

Read more: James Cleverly eliminated in Tory leadership vote as Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick make final two

Following the incidents, Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said it "strongly condemns" the IDF's actions.

The Israeli military expressed "deep concern" on Friday following news of the attacks.

Following the news, US President Joe Biden condemned the attacks, with Downing Street adding it was "appalled" by reports that Israel deliberately fired on peacekeepers.

It comes as 13 Palestinians were killed late in Gaza late on Friday night by Israeli strikes on a house in Jabalia.

Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) says thousands of people remain trapped a week after Israel launched its offensive targeting Hamas militants.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A former Premier League and international footballer has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman at a London hotel.

Former Premier League and international footballer 'arrested on suspicion of rape at top London hotel'

Countdown champion charged with stabbing rival gameshow contestant at a tournament

Countdown champion charged with stabbing rival gameshow contestant at a tournament

Police crime scene tape UK

Murder investigation launched after man in his 30s shot dead in East London

Mel Stride at odds with Boris Johnson over ECHR referendum - but says he will back Tory leadership winner '110 per cent'

Mel Stride at odds with Boris Johnson over ECHR referendum - but says he will back Tory leadership winner '110 per cent'

'These things happen’: Transport Secretary backs Starmer as party distances itself from P&O 'cowboy operator' comments

'These things happen’: Business Secretary addresses Labour division amid Haigh's P&O Ferries 'cowboy operator' row

'Scotland is a country not a county': Alex Salmond's 'final words' as tributes paid to former Scottish First Minister

'Scotland is a country not a county': Alex Salmond's 'final words' as tributes paid to former Scottish First Minister

Christopher Columbus 'kept secret he was Jewish' as DNA testing reveals Spanish roots, solving 500 year mystery

Christopher Columbus 'kept secret he was Jewish' as DNA testing reveals Spanish roots, solving 500 year mystery

Stargazers capture 'comet of a lifetime' in UK skies after last being viewed by neanderthals 80,000 years ago

Stargazers capture 'comet of a lifetime' in UK skies after last being viewed by neanderthals 80,000 years ago

Ministers set to axe hereditary peers 'by Easter' as Labour forces through bill

Ministers set to axe hereditary peers 'by Easter' with Labour poised to force through bill

Cluster of light brown galerina marginata mushrooms, toxic fungi specie from Europe

'Mass casualty incident' sees 11 children hospitalised after eating 'toxic mushrooms'

Coleen Rooney arrives with husband Wayne Rooney at Royal Courts of Justice

Coleen Rooney 'signs up for I’m A Celeb' in wake of latest Wagatha Christie win

King Charles leads tributes to 'titan' Alex Salmond as royal 'deeply saddened' by death of former Scottish First Minister

King Charles and Keir Starmer lead tributes to 'titan' Alex Salmond following death of former Scottish First Minister

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Meghan Markle's ex-bodyguard reveals what 'big hearted' Duchess is really like

Jack Revill aka Jackmaster performs at Bulmers Forbidden Fruit festival

Tributes pour in as Scottish DJ Jack Revill AKA Jackmaster dies aged 38

P&O Ferries owner 'will attend' PM's investment summit despite Haigh's 'cowboy operator' comments

P&O Ferries owner's £1bn investment 'will go ahead' in lead up to PM's investment summit despite Haigh row

Keir Starmer has led tributes to Alex Salmond

'A lasting legacy': Sir Keir Starmer leads tributes to 'monumental' Alex Salmond

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond

Former Scottish First Minister and 'political titan' Alex Salmond dies aged 69

British Airways plane landing Airbus A319 Wide Side View

BA cancels 'hundreds' of flights due to shortage of engine parts

EU leaders 'outraged' at Israel as nation urged to stop shooting at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

UN reports fifth peacekeeper wounded in Lebanon as EU leaders condemn 'deliberate targeting' of UNIFIL soldiers
US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala

Kamala Harris has 'physical and mental resiliency' to be president, says doctor

King Arthur 'may have been LGBT' because he once wore women's clothing, Welsh council claims

King Arthur 'may have been LGBT' because he once wore women's clothing, Welsh council claims
MSC Virtuosa Cruise ship docked at Bruges, Belgium

Woman 'dead after going overboard' on Channel Islands cruise on Saturday night

Brits will have their last chance to see a comet tonight - before the dazzling space object fades into darkness for 80,000 years.

Stargazers prepare for 'once in a lifetime' comet that will not return to UK skies for 80,000 years
pregnant woman holds an ultrasound photo of her baby, smiling as she gazes at the image. The ultrasound shows a clear picture of the developing baby,

UK's fertility rate falling faster than any other G7 nation - with austerity a 'principal factor'
'He’s deluded': Couple who sued police for racial profiling call for retired officers to be held accountable

'He’s deluded': Couple who sued police for racial profiling call for retired officers to be held accountable
P&O Ferries owner 'will attend' PM's investment summit despite Haigh's 'cowboy operator' comments

P&O Ferries owner 'will attend' PM's investment summit despite Haigh's 'cowboy operator' comments

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

The Princess of Wales laughs during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate meets families of Southport stabbing victims in first engagement since cancer treatment
King Charles will not attend COP29

King Charles 'to miss COP29 climate summit' as he continues cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit