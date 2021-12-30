IKEA defends post-Christmas price hikes

IKEA defended price rises of around 10%, although some items have seen increases of around 50%. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Swedish furniture giant IKEA has defended raising prices in the aftermath of Christmas, blaming supply chain issues and increasing material costs.

The firm confirmed it has increased prices by 10%, above the global 9% average.

But some prices have shot up by as much as 50% for items such as chests of drawers.

The price hikes were first noticed by customers, who expressed outrage online at the sudden changes.

One customer tweeted: "If only I could put up their furniture as fast as they've put up their prices!"

In a tweet, IKEA defended the price hikes, blaming a "significant increase" in materials, transport and logistics.

Hi,

Thank you for your message, unfortunately, there has been a significant increase in costs across the supply chain, including in raw materials, transport and logistics. But as this is still ongoing it is necessary to increase prices across many of our products.

Thanks,

Jay — IKEA UK Support (@IKEAUKSupport) December 21, 2021

An IKEA spokesperson told the Mail: "The effects of Covid-19 continue to evolve and impact industries all over the world.

"Since the start of the pandemic, Ikea has managed to absorb the significant cost increases experienced across the supply chain while keeping prices as low and stable as we possibly can.

"Now, like many other retailers, we have had to raise our prices to mitigate the impact on our business.

"As prices are influenced not only by the raw material prices but also by transportation, logistical costs and local market conditions, price adjustments differ from country to country."

IKEA's supply chain issues come at the end of a year of huge pressure on UK businesses, as well as businesses worldwide, due to coronavirus and a lack of HGV drivers.