Il Divo's Carlos Marin dies aged 53 – 'There wiIl never be another spirit like him'

Carlos Marin of Il Divo performing in December 2018. Picture: Getty

By James Morris

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin has died aged 53.

It comes after he was reportedly rushed to hospital in Manchester earlier this month. Mr Marin was thought to be in an intensive care unit.

The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

A tribute statement posted on Il Divo's Twitter page tonight read: "It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.

Carlos Marin pictured in 2019. Picture: Getty

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace."

The group had been on a UK tour but had postponed the remaining dates on 10 December "due to illness". Six days later, it confirmed Mr Marin was in hospital.

Only yesterday, the group had thanked fans for their "prayers and well wishes for our dear Carlos during this time".

Mr Marin was one of the four original members of Il Divo, which was created by music mogul Simon Cowell in the early 2000s.