Il Divo's Carlos Marin dies aged 53 – 'There wiIl never be another spirit like him'

19 December 2021, 21:03 | Updated: 19 December 2021, 21:12

Carlos Marin of Il Divo performing in December 2018.
Carlos Marin of Il Divo performing in December 2018. Picture: Getty

By James Morris

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin has died aged 53.

It comes after he was reportedly rushed to hospital in Manchester earlier this month. Mr Marin was thought to be in an intensive care unit.

The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

A tribute statement posted on Il Divo's Twitter page tonight read: "It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.

Carlos Marin pictured in 2019.
Carlos Marin pictured in 2019. Picture: Getty

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace."

The group had been on a UK tour but had postponed the remaining dates on 10 December "due to illness". Six days later, it confirmed Mr Marin was in hospital.

Only yesterday, the group had thanked fans for their "prayers and well wishes for our dear Carlos during this time".

Mr Marin was one of the four original members of Il Divo, which was created by music mogul Simon Cowell in the early 2000s.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson, pictured on Friday, is under renewed pressure after a photo emerged of him and his wife in the Downing Street garden with up to 17 staff allegedly during the first national lockdown.

Fresh pressure on Johnson as PM pictured at Downing St garden 'gathering during lockdown'

Liz Truss is the new Brexit minister.

Truss takes over as Brexit minister as PM tries to steady ship after Frost resignation

A serving Met police officer has been charged

Serving Met Police officer charged with sexual communication with a child

There are worries NHS staff shortages could become even worse as Omicron continues to spread, particularly in London

'Catastrophic' NHS staff shortages due to Omicron as variant spreads through London

Sajid Javid has said restrictions would not change without the approval of Parliament

Sajid Javid promises Parliament will be recalled if further restrictions are needed

People are being urged to get their jabs before Christmas

People told booster is 'best Christmas gift' as 'Super Saturday' sees record jab numbers

Piers Corbyn attended an anti-restriction demonstration on Saturday

Piers Corbyn arrested on suspicion of urging people to burn MPs' offices down

Jamie Wallis was arrested after a car collision that took place in November

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit following collision with lamppost

The Omicron variant may not cause the severe lung symptoms that earlier Covid strains have

Omicron less efficient at attacking lungs and causing severe disease, UK study suggests

Priti Patel has criticised a "sickening" speech Piers Corbyn made at an anti-restriction demonstration

Home Sec slams 'sickening' clip of Piers Corbyn telling people to 'hammer MPs to death'

LBC has been told it could be the 'beginning of the end' for Boris Johnson after weeks of political turmoil, including the resignation of Lord Frost yesterday

'Beginning of the end' for PM in wake of Lord Frost resignation and lockdown party scandal

Several police officers have been injured in clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in London

Met 'aware' of video appearing to show officer push over one-legged man at anti-vax demo

Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in London because of a surge in Omicron cases of coronavirus

Major incident declared in London as 'worrying' number of frontline staff have Omicron

Sage scientists have warned hospital admissions could soar to 3,000 per day.

Omicron: Tougher restrictions needed to stop hospital admissions soaring, scientists warn

Joe Biden's plans to make vaccines compulsory for staff at large businesses will come into effect.

Biden's Covid vaccine mandate reinstated for large US businesses

Sir Rod Stewart has pleaded guilty to battery.

Sir Rod Stewart and son Sean plead guilty to battery after New Year's Eve fight

Latest News

See more Latest News

Drakeo the Ruler

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler stabbed to death at music festival

People leave flowers and tributes outside Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania

Sixth child dies after Australian bouncy castle tragedy

A Sri Lankan man receives his third dose of Covid-19 vaccine from a health worker in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka to mandate Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry to public places
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels, Belgium, on December 5

Thousands in Brussels protest against Covid restrictions

Damaged houses and toppled trees

At least 146 killed after Typhoon Rai hits Philippines

Policemen stand guard

Man beaten to death ‘after attempting sacrilegious act in Indian temple’
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam poses as she casts her ballot

Hong Kong holds first vote since number of directly-elected lawmakers cut
Electoral workers prepare a school to be a polling station in Santiago

Voters going to polls in Chilean presidential election

A mourner prays in front of offerings

Police identify prime suspect in Japan clinic fire which killed 24 people
Streets start to empty in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

Dutch government announces national lockdown amid Omicron surge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson, journalist claims
North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP

North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP
Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'

Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'
'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses

'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses
LBC callers react to Lib Dem's North Shropshire by-election win

LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win
Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains
North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police