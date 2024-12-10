Two rushed to hospital after house explosion in Ilford - with 60 firefighters called out to tackle blaze

A massive explosion ripped through a terrace house in Ilford. Picture: London Fire Brigade/X

By Emma Soteriou

Two people have been taken to hospital after an explosion in a terraced house in Ilford.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were sent to deal with the blaze in Ley Street just after 4pm on Tuesday.

Footage on social media showed the house, which has been converted into flats, exploding into a fireball, with chunks of masonry being thrown into the street.

At the fire's height, the first floor and loft conversion were "fully alight", the London Fire Brigade said.

Read more: Girl, 12, third child arrested on suspicion of arson over ex-Debenhams fire

Read more: Two injured in Melbourne synagogue fire as Australian PM condemns 'deliberate' antisemitic attack

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are tackling a fire at a house on Ley Street in Ilford, house is next to Seven Kings School.@LondonFire and @Ldn_Ambulance and @metpoliceuk at the scene#fire #londonfire pic.twitter.com/jn4vdtpISk — Farid Ahmed (Qureshi) (@FaridQureshi_UK) December 10, 2024

Station Commander Darren McTernan, who is at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked hard to bring this fire under control. Crews will remain on scene throughout the evening.

"Ley Street remains closed between Eastern Avenue and Vicarage Road, impacting traffic in the surrounding area, so please continue to avoid the area if you can.

"One of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders was used at the scene as a water tower to help fight the fire from above.

"The Brigade's drone team were also deployed to the incident, offering the Incident Commander an aerial view of the scene."

Crews from Ilford, Dagenham, Barking and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

The cause of the fire, which was brought under control by 6.23pm, is being investigated.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We sent resources including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic practitioner, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (Hart).

"We treated three people. We took two to hospital and discharged a third at the scene."