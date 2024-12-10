Two rushed to hospital after house explosion in Ilford - with 60 firefighters called out to tackle blaze

10 December 2024, 21:57

A massive explosion ripped through a terrace house in Ilford
A massive explosion ripped through a terrace house in Ilford. Picture: London Fire Brigade/X

By Emma Soteriou

Two people have been taken to hospital after an explosion in a terraced house in Ilford.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were sent to deal with the blaze in Ley Street just after 4pm on Tuesday.

Footage on social media showed the house, which has been converted into flats, exploding into a fireball, with chunks of masonry being thrown into the street.

At the fire's height, the first floor and loft conversion were "fully alight", the London Fire Brigade said.

Read more: Girl, 12, third child arrested on suspicion of arson over ex-Debenhams fire

Read more: Two injured in Melbourne synagogue fire as Australian PM condemns 'deliberate' antisemitic attack

Station Commander Darren McTernan, who is at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked hard to bring this fire under control. Crews will remain on scene throughout the evening.

"Ley Street remains closed between Eastern Avenue and Vicarage Road, impacting traffic in the surrounding area, so please continue to avoid the area if you can.

"One of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders was used at the scene as a water tower to help fight the fire from above.

"The Brigade's drone team were also deployed to the incident, offering the Incident Commander an aerial view of the scene."

Crews from Ilford, Dagenham, Barking and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

The cause of the fire, which was brought under control by 6.23pm, is being investigated.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We sent resources including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic practitioner, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (Hart).

"We treated three people. We took two to hospital and discharged a third at the scene."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cruise AV, General Motor’s autonomous electric Bolt EV

GM to retreat from robotaxis and stop funding autonomous vehicle unit

Michael Jeffries

Ex-Abercrombie boss asks court to determine his competency to face sex charges

Paul Rudd in Dublin

Paul Rudd surprises locals in Dublin pub as he enjoys singalong with band - but 'forgets to settle bill'

French rugby players Oscar Jegou, right, and Hugo Auradou, centre

French rugby players cleared of sexual assault in Argentina

Luigi Mangione is taken into court

Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare chief appears in court in Pennsylvania

Luigi Mangione yelled at crowds outside court before his hearing.

Healthcare CEO suspect launches angry outburst outside court as he contests extradition to New York

Alex Jones

Court asked to approve The Onion’s winning bid for Alex Jones’ Infowars

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'split' just weeks after announcing pregnancy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a hearing in his trial on corruption charges

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gives evidence in court as he slams 'absurd' corruption allegations

Junior Doctors In England Hold 72-hour Walkout Over Pay

Government departments recommended a pay rise of 2.8% - but union bosses brand it 'barely above the cost of living'

Donald Trump

Trump’s hush money case could be halted but conviction upheld, say prosecutors

Kenneth Chesebro in court

Further charges against Trump lawyers and aide over 2020 fake electors

Massive cuts to the Met were announced today.

With a ‘blackhole’ in the Met Police budget, money isn't the only challenge to effective Met Policing

Exclusive
Suella Braverman speaks to LBC's Andrew Marr

Suella Braverman brands UK-Germany small boats deal 'useless' as she fails to say what she doesn't like about Reform UK

Exclusive
Jamal Khashoggi’s widow has called for an apology and compensation

Jamal Khashoggi’s widow calls for apology and compensation amid 'unfinished business' over his death

Director Ang Lee

Ang Lee to receive Directors Guild lifetime achievement award

Latest News

See more Latest News

Car driving past flames

Wind-driven California wildfire sees thousands ordered to evacuate

Israeli troops near the buffer zone between Syria and Israel in the Golan Heights, as the military also bombed Damascus

Israel to set up 'sterile defensive zone' in Syria as it brands reports IDF tanks are approaching Damascus 'fake news'
Tom Voyce in action for England

Former England rugby star Tom Voyce feared dead after his car went into river during Storm Darragh
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US says it will support new Syria leaders who protect women and reject terrorism

Christopher Stockton guilty of murdering his girlfriend's 22-month-old son Charlie Roberts

Step-father who shook baby to death after staying up late playing computer games guilty of murder
Terumi Tanaka speaking on stage

Japanese survivor of atomic bomb recalls horrors in Nobel Peace Prize speech

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

David Andrews has been jailed

'Heinous' paedophile posed as a boy online to threaten and manipulate dozens children into sexual activity
A man holding up two nooses in Saydnaya prison

Thousands flock to Assad regime prison in search for missing loved ones

Kim Yong Hyun making a speech

South Korean court issues arrest warrant for former defence minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News