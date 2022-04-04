Woman, 23, dies after eating cannabis sweet in east London

4 April 2022, 18:02

The Metropolitan Police has issued a warning.
The Metropolitan Police has issued a warning. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A 23-year-old woman has died in east London after eating a cannabis sweet, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman purchased the "gummies" via a messaging app on her phone and they were delivered to her home in South Park Drive, Ilford.

The sweets came in packaging branded with "Trrlli Peachie O's" and the woman and a 21-year-old friend both ate one "gummy" each but both immediately fell ill.

They were taken to an east London hospital at around 11.30pm on March 29 but the woman, 23, died a few days later.

The Met said the woman's identity was not being released at this time. The 21-year-old has since been discharged from hospital following treatment.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident on April 1 and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class B synthetic cannabinoid, being concerned in the supply of a synthetic cannabinoid, and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.

The force said he was found in possession of a large quantity of cash and what were believed to be edible cannabis products.

A special post-mortem examination will be arranged for the woman in due course.

Officers await the results of this post-mortem, and of tests on a number of sweets which has been recovered by police.

The Met said the case may be linked to an incident where a woman was taken unwell earlier in March after eating a cannabis sweet in Tower Hamlets.

She was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Officers are investigating whether this sweet was part of the batch of sweets associated with the Ilford death.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Met's East Area Basic Command Unit, said: "I must warn the public against taking any illegal substances, including those packaged in the form of cannabis sweets.

"Please do not buy or consume these products. They are illegal and, because of the child-friendly packaging, they can pose a risk of accidental consumption.

"The particular batch of sweets were contained in packaging featuring Trrlli Peachie O's branding. It has not been confirmed at this stage where the sweets were manufactured.

"Drug dealers harm communities and risk the safety of individuals. We will take positive action to target those engaged in this activity as well as those found in possession of these substances.

"Anyone with information about people selling illegal products such as these is asked to speak with local officers, call police on 101 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers."

