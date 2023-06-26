Relocating migrants to Rwanda could cost taxpayer almost £170,000 per person, Home Office report reveals

26 June 2023, 19:52

The economic impact assessment was published today.
The economic impact assessment was published today.

By Jenny Medlicott

New data from the Home Office shows the cost of sending one migrant to Rwanda could cost the taxpayer as much as £169,000.

The data was published in an economic impact assessment from the Home Office on the Illegal Immigration Bill, which was introduced to stop small boat crossings “by detaining and swiftly removing people who make dangerous and illegal journeys to the UK”.

It would cost up to £169,000 to relocate every migrant under the Bill, which would include flights, detention and a £105,000 payment to Rwanda per person.

It also found that nearly two in five people would need to be deterred from crossing the Channel, at 37%, in order for the Bill to break even.

But according to the Home Office, successfully deterring one migrant from crossing over to the UK through the new policy could save between £106,000 and £165,000.

However, the report did note that: “The Bill is a novel and untested scheme, and it is therefore uncertain what level of deterrence impact it will have.”

It also highlighted agreement from academics that there is “little to no evidence” that policy changes act as an effective deterrent to migrants.

This contradicted other evidence in the assessment, from countries such as Australia, which suggested there is a “stronger basis” to believe policy change could act as a deterrent.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said of the findings: “Our Impact Assessment shows that doing nothing is not an option.  “We cannot allow a system to continue which incentivises people to risk their lives and pay people smugglers to come to this country illegally, while placing an unacceptable strain on the UK taxpayer. 

“I urge MPs and Peers to back the Bill to stop the boats, so we can crack down on people smuggling gangs while bringing our asylum system back into balance.”

Suella Braverman has called on Parliament to back the Bill.
Suella Braverman has called on Parliament to back the Bill.

The SNP’s Home Affairs spokesperson, Alison Thewliss MP slammed the report’s findings, as she said: “The astronomical cost of this policy adds an extra layer of disgust in those already opposed to these plans.

“At a time where so many are forced to flee persecution and unimaginable terrors it speaks to the inhumane priorities of the Tories that they would seek to enforce this.

“Especially as for tens of millions across the UK mortgages, energy bills, and food prices continue to soar, all while the UK government does nothing.

“The Tories are happy to spend billions deporting desperate people but not to help them with basic living costs.”

The report comes after Ms Braverman’s plans to house asylum seekers on barges were branded “unworkable” after she missed her own target to introduce the first vessel this week.

She promised MPs that the Bibby Stockholm, an accommodation vessel with a capacity to house around 500 people, would be in the Dorset dock a week ago.

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said: "This seems to be another case of Home Office policy by press release that is failing to materialise.

"Braverman's plan for a barge on the Dorset coast is an unworkable plan that is wasting time and money, much like all of this Government's asylum policy."

The Illegal Migration Bill is scheduled to return to the House of Lords on Thursday.

