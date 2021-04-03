Illegal party in Cardiff leaves Welsh Parliament 'littered with rubbish'

3 April 2021, 10:44 | Updated: 3 April 2021, 11:39

An illegal gathering held outside the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff Bay has left the area "littered with rubbish" after hundreds attended the party.

A spokesperson for Cardiff Council said clean-up teams had to clear "a significant amount of rubbish" that had been left behind "by large groups of people intent on breaking Covid-19 restrictions".

They said bins had been left unused and the ground was left "littered with rubbish", meaning council staff had been on site since around 4:30am tidying up the mess.

Several hundred people were seen attending the illegal gathering outside the Senedd on Friday night.

Glass bottles and laughing gas canisters were scattered across the floor and had to be tidied up by street cleaners on Saturday morning.

It was the third time this week that revellers had gathered outside the building, with locals hitting out at attendees on Twitter.

LBC reporter Peter Gillibrand said the scenes were "like a nightclub" and that he witnessed a fight break out as people drank alcohol.

He added that the area had been left "absolutely trashed" and looked "disgusting" as revellers moved on.

There were no toilets set up in the vicinity, he said.

People told the LBC reporter: "What the f*** are the police going to do?"

"All you can hear is music, the smash of glass bottles and the clink of empty laughing gas canisters hitting the floor," Peter Gillibrand said.

"Police vans are surrounding the crowds and paramedics have turned up.

"There have been several fights and all you can see is a party going on illegally outside the Senedd."

It comes after similar scenes were seen outside the same building earlier in the week when three police officers were injured and litter was dumped on the waterfront.

Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas said people who took part should be "deeply ashamed of themselves".

On Saturday morning, a Cardiff Council spokesperson said: "Once again our teams have been faced with the huge task of cleaning up a significant amount of rubbish left behind by large groups of people intent on breaking Covid-19 restrictions.

"Last night, bins were left unused and the ground was littered with rubbish. Council staff have been on site since the early hours of the morning, working hard to clear and clean the area.

"Despite the preventative measures put in place by the council, in partnership with South Wales Police, the Welsh Government's coronavirus regulations were again broken by a significant number of people illegally gathering in Cardiff Bay.

"The rules are clear, six people from two households are allowed to meet outdoors, maintaining two-metre social distancing.

"Breaking these rules significantly increases the chances of Covid-19 cases rising in the city. We urge everyone to follow the advice, maintain social distance, and to keep Cardiff safe."

