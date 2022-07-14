Breaking News

'I'm loyal to Boris': Liz Truss unveils plan to beat the march of Mordaunt

14 July 2022, 10:31 | Updated: 14 July 2022, 12:00

Liz Truss launched her leadership campaign against Penny Mordaunt.
Liz Truss launched her leadership campaign against Penny Mordaunt. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has insisted that she remains "loyal" to Boris Johnson while unveiling plans to go up against the march of Mordaunt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking during her campaign launch, Ms Truss suggested she was the natural successor to Mr Johnson, pledging to push forward with promises made in the 2019 manifesto.

Quizzed on why she had not quit Mr Johnson's Cabinet, Ms Truss said she was a "loyalist".

"I am a loyal person. I am loyal to Boris Johnson. I supported our Prime Minister's aspirations."

It came despite her being critical over some moves within the Cabinet - such as the National Insurance rise - saying she believed in "collective responsibility".

"I will campaign as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative," she said opening her speech.

"I am ready to be prime minister from day one."

Ms Truss has also gained the backing of other stand-out Johnson loyalists since throwing her hat in the ring, with Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries publicly showing their support earlier in the week.

Meanwhile Ms Mordaunt has proven to be a frontrunner in the race so far - second only to Rishi Sunak in the first round of voting.

Read more: Thumbs up for Mordaunt as she vows crackdown on 'evil and barbaric' people smugglers

Read more: Jeremy Hunt says he is backing Sunak as he is eliminated from leadership race with Zahawi

Liz Truss addresses the launch of her campaign
Liz Truss addresses the launch of her campaign. Picture: Getty

While promising to continue the Government's levelling-up ambitions, Ms Truss also pledged a change of tack on the economy and to reverse the planned rise in national insurance.

She said she would "level with the British public" on the country’s poor economic outlook but believed she could get the country on an "upward trajectory by 2024".

Ms Truss dodged questions about worries she could be outflanked by rival Penny Mordaunt, instead stressing the wide array of talent the leadership contest is displaying.

It came after allies of Ms Truss were accused of mounting a series of attacks on Ms Mordaunt.

One sticking point was Brexit, with Ms Truss having voted remain and Ms Mordaunt voting leave in the referendum.

Ms Truss insisted she had done "so much" since the referendum including trade deals and the Northern Ireland protocol, adding that she would "unleash the full opportunities" of Brexit as PM.

When repeatedly asked about the march of Mordaunt, she said: "I haven't worked in the same department as Penny Mordaunt, and I certainly won’t be making any disparaging comments about any of my fellow candidates.

"I think the Conservative race shows what a broad range we have in our party."

Tom Tugendhat answered questions on Thursday
Tom Tugendhat answered questions on Thursday. Picture: Social media

Meanwhile, one of Ms Truss' competitors - Tom Tugendhat - hosted a question and answer session in Westminster.

He insisted that he would not withdraw from the race despite coming fifth in the first round of voting.

"I'm still in this fight," he told reporters in Westminster.

He said picking up 37 votes as a backbencher showed there was an appetite for a "clean start".

He added: "I offered to serve, and that's what I'll do, and it's up to others to decide whether or not they they wish to have me.

"That's, I'm afraid, how democracy works. But I don't quit."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tony Garnet with Sofiia Karkadym

Dad who left partner for Ukrainian refugee told to stop contacting ex

Dancing on Ice star offers help to seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee

Dancing on Ice star offers help to seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?

Kevin Spacey appeared in court in London to enter pleas

Smirking Kevin Spacey denies string of sexual assault charges in the UK

Lord Rose said he is backing Rishi Sunak

Tories have gone too far to the right - I'm backing Sunak, says Lord Stuart Rose

Mick Lynch said the public backs the RMT rail strikes

'Public support us': Militant RMT boss Mick Lynch claims ahead of fresh train strikes

Therese Coffey spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Millions of households to receive £326 from today to help with cost of living crisis

A mother of two died in a house fire after a child set fire to a teddy bear

Mum of two killed in blaze after child set fire to teddy bear with cigarette lighter

Deported criminals are among thousands of migrants who crossed the channel this year

Deported criminals sneak back into the UK among thousands of migrants' Channel crossings

Penny Mordaunt came second in Wednesday's vote, with Rishi Sunak in first and Liz Truss in third

Thumbs up for Mordaunt as she vows crackdown on 'evil and barbaric' people smugglers

Some nurses say they cannot drink water or use fans on hospital wards

Fury as nurses 'banned from drinking water or using fans' as heatwave sweeps across UK

A supermoon will be visible on Wednesday night

Stargazers set to catch glimpse of 'brightest supermoon of the year'

The Premier League has said it is not currently taking further action against the player, who was arrested by the Metropolitan Police

Premier League club taking no action against player arrested on suspicion of rape

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Boy, 13, arrested after 'two women and teenage girl sexually assaulted in park'

Charlotte Lynch says someone needs to be held accountable for earth-shattering travel chaos

LBC Views: Someone needs to be held accountable for 'earth-shattering' travel chaos

PC Emeri Ratucoko will appear at Kingston Crown Court in August

Serving Met officer accused of groping woman in nightclub and fighting bar manager

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Hunt has announced he is backing Rishi Sunak as he is eliminated from leadership race with Zahawi

Jeremy Hunt says he is backing Sunak as he is eliminated from leadership race with Zahawi
Liverpool fans were blamed for the chaos at the final

Liverpool fans unfairly blamed for Champions League final chaos, says French Senate
Mick Lynch's RMT union has announced another rail strike

National rail strike to go ahead this month in ongoing dispute over pay, RMT announces
A man died after drinking a whole bottle of Jaegermeister in just two minutes

Man dies after downing whole bottle of Jagermeister in two minutes for a £10 bet
Ofgem has ordered energy suppliers to review direct debit accounts

Energy firms told to take 'immediate action' after Ofgem finds severe direct debit issues
Boris Johnson is combatting Labour's push to force a no confidence vote

PM to stage confidence vote in own govt to stave off Starmer's efforts to push him out
Boris Johnson's first post-resignation PMQs got off to a fiery start

Lindsay Hoyle throws out two MPs in fiery start to Boris Johnson's post-resignation PMQs
The amber warning will be in place until the start of next week.

Met Office extends 'danger to life' weather warning and urges people to stay indoors
Mass demonstrations have broken out to oust the Sri Lankan government

Sri Lankan TV goes off air after protesters break into broadcaster's office
Mr Zahawi said single-sex toilets help protect women.

Single-sex toilets are needed for safety of women, says Tory hopeful Nadhim Zahawi

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad
Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch again

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says
Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick
Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC
Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr
Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London