'I'm loyal to Boris': Liz Truss unveils plan to beat the march of Mordaunt

Liz Truss launched her leadership campaign against Penny Mordaunt. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has insisted that she remains "loyal" to Boris Johnson while unveiling plans to go up against the march of Mordaunt.

Speaking during her campaign launch, Ms Truss suggested she was the natural successor to Mr Johnson, pledging to push forward with promises made in the 2019 manifesto.

Quizzed on why she had not quit Mr Johnson's Cabinet, Ms Truss said she was a "loyalist".

"I am a loyal person. I am loyal to Boris Johnson. I supported our Prime Minister's aspirations."

It came despite her being critical over some moves within the Cabinet - such as the National Insurance rise - saying she believed in "collective responsibility".

"I will campaign as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative," she said opening her speech.

"I am ready to be prime minister from day one."

Ms Truss has also gained the backing of other stand-out Johnson loyalists since throwing her hat in the ring, with Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries publicly showing their support earlier in the week.

Meanwhile Ms Mordaunt has proven to be a frontrunner in the race so far - second only to Rishi Sunak in the first round of voting.

Liz Truss addresses the launch of her campaign. Picture: Getty

While promising to continue the Government's levelling-up ambitions, Ms Truss also pledged a change of tack on the economy and to reverse the planned rise in national insurance.

She said she would "level with the British public" on the country’s poor economic outlook but believed she could get the country on an "upward trajectory by 2024".

Ms Truss dodged questions about worries she could be outflanked by rival Penny Mordaunt, instead stressing the wide array of talent the leadership contest is displaying.

It came after allies of Ms Truss were accused of mounting a series of attacks on Ms Mordaunt.

One sticking point was Brexit, with Ms Truss having voted remain and Ms Mordaunt voting leave in the referendum.

Ms Truss insisted she had done "so much" since the referendum including trade deals and the Northern Ireland protocol, adding that she would "unleash the full opportunities" of Brexit as PM.

When repeatedly asked about the march of Mordaunt, she said: "I haven't worked in the same department as Penny Mordaunt, and I certainly won’t be making any disparaging comments about any of my fellow candidates.

"I think the Conservative race shows what a broad range we have in our party."

Tom Tugendhat answered questions on Thursday. Picture: Social media

Meanwhile, one of Ms Truss' competitors - Tom Tugendhat - hosted a question and answer session in Westminster.

He insisted that he would not withdraw from the race despite coming fifth in the first round of voting.

"I'm still in this fight," he told reporters in Westminster.

He said picking up 37 votes as a backbencher showed there was an appetite for a "clean start".

He added: "I offered to serve, and that's what I'll do, and it's up to others to decide whether or not they they wish to have me.

"That's, I'm afraid, how democracy works. But I don't quit."