'I'm not a monster': Dad who ran off with Ukrainian refugee says he can't see his children

Dad who ran off with Ukrainian refugee says they are doing "brilliantly". Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

By Stephen Rigley

A dad who left his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who was staying with his family denied being a "monster" as he revealed that he is no longer able to see his children.

Tony Garnett, 29, said he and his new partner Sofiia Karkadym, 22, are doing "brilliantly" together but face a torrent of online abuse every day since he walked out on partner Lorna, 28.

Tony, who owns his own security company, left his partner and two children for Sofiia a week after she arrived at their home.

He and Sofiia are now renting a house in Bradford and say they are happy with how things have worked out, although Tony says he can no longer see his two children.

He told YorkshireLive: said "To be honest it is going good. We have got our own house; no drama (and) getting to know each other. We've had a few obstacles; the house has been rented to us and we are looking for furniture to make it more of a home."

"In terms of the public, they don't have a clue. I am quite thick-skinned - there's two sides. I am getting men messaging me saying 'I wish I could do the same to my wife' and women asking me to run away with them.

"Sofiia is getting abuse, people calling her a home wrecker, and people talking about petitions to deport her.

He added: "I want to tell the truth. She is not a home wrecker. I chose to move her here to save her (from the war)."

Tony says that he "saved" Sofiia from the clutches of predatory 50-year-old men when she was in Germany as well as "saving" her from criticism when she was living in Bradford.

Tony Garnet with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

He added: "I enjoy banter. I've had a few men saying I am an 'animal' and that they wish they could do the same to their missus. I am not a monster at all. I sleep very well at night...I saved her from Ukraine and from... abuse. I have done the right thing. Before I put up with things for the sake of my kids. Why did I put up with it?"

And he claimed that his relationship with Lorna had "numerous problems before Sofiia arrived" and had been "on and off."T

Tony says he can no longer see his two children and his relationship with Lorna has broken down.