'I'm not a monster': Dad who ran off with Ukrainian refugee says he can't see his children

5 July 2022, 12:14

Dad who ran off with Ukrainian refugee says they are doing "brilliantly"
Dad who ran off with Ukrainian refugee says they are doing "brilliantly". Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

By Stephen Rigley

A dad who left his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who was staying with his family denied being a "monster" as he revealed that he is no longer able to see his children.

Tony Garnett, 29, said he and his new partner Sofiia Karkadym, 22, are doing "brilliantly" together but face a torrent of online abuse every day since he walked out on partner Lorna, 28.

Tony, who owns his own security company, left his partner and two children for Sofiia a week after she arrived at their home.

He and Sofiia are now renting a house in Bradford and say they are happy with how things have worked out, although Tony says he can no longer see his two children.

He told YorkshireLive: said "To be honest it is going good. We have got our own house; no drama (and) getting to know each other. We've had a few obstacles; the house has been rented to us and we are looking for furniture to make it more of a home."

"In terms of the public, they don't have a clue. I am quite thick-skinned - there's two sides. I am getting men messaging me saying 'I wish I could do the same to my wife' and women asking me to run away with them.

"Sofiia is getting abuse, people calling her a home wrecker, and people talking about petitions to deport her.

He added: "I want to tell the truth. She is not a home wrecker. I chose to move her here to save her (from the war)."

Tony says that he "saved" Sofiia from the clutches of predatory 50-year-old men when she was in Germany as well as "saving" her from criticism when she was living in Bradford.

Tony Garnet with Sofiia Karkadym
Tony Garnet with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

Read More: Ukrainian refugee whose partner dumped wife to be with her says she 'didn't steal him'

Read More: Father-of-two dumps partner after falling for 22-year-old Ukrainian refugee

He added: "I enjoy banter. I've had a few men saying I am an 'animal' and that they wish they could do the same to their missus. I am not a monster at all. I sleep very well at night...I saved her from Ukraine and from... abuse. I have done the right thing. Before I put up with things for the sake of my kids. Why did I put up with it?"

And he claimed that his relationship with Lorna had "numerous problems before Sofiia arrived" and had been "on and off."T

Tony says he can no longer see his two children and his relationship with Lorna has broken down.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson "forgot" he had been told about a 2019 complaint against Chris Pincher, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis has said.

Boris 'forgot' he'd been told about Chris Pincher allegations, says minister

Cinemas across the UK have banned groups of young people dress in suits from watching the new Minion's film

Cinemas ban teens in suits from watching new Minions film after viral TikTok trend

Breaking
Nick Kyrgios has been charged with allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Wimbledon star Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

The incident happened at Copley Park, at the junction with Streatham Common South.

Gunshots fired at cop car as police chase 'stolen vehicle' in south London

The aftermath of the blaze in Bedford.

Horror Bedford explosion may have been sparked by camping stove as more bodies feared

Katie Price dodges speeding conviction

Katie Price dodges speeding conviction as police drop case

Exclusive
Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

Actress Mona Hammond has died at the age of 91.

EastEnders and Desmond's actress Mona Hammond dies aged 91

Dominic Raab has defended No10 after it was accused of "lying" about what it knew about allegations against Chris Pincher in 2019.

Boris was briefed 'in person' over Chris Pincher allegations, ex-senior civil servant says

New laws will give residents the right to vote on street name changes proposed by local councils

Residents to be given power to stop 'woke' councils changing historic street names

Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters disrupting traffic

Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters causing mayhem on motorways

Boris Johnson is believed to have been given a "first-hand account" of allegations against MP Chris Pincher

Boris given 'first-hand account' of allegations against Pincher before his promotion

A Premier League footballer has reportedly been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape in north London

Boris insisted the Northern Ireland protocol would not break treaties

PM: Northern Ireland protocol shake up won't break international treaties

At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb and officers are searching for a suspect who fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said on Monday.

Police arrest 'armed, dangerous' rapper, 22, after six killed in July 4th Chicago shooting

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'nothing to do with Brexit'

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'very little to do with Brexit'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police say that the suspect, 22, had mental health problems

Man charged with murder over Copenhagen shooting

Spanish military jets diverted the Menorca-bound easyJet flight for security checks.

Dramatic moment easyJet flight intercepted by fighter jets over 'hoax bomb threat'
EasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew has resigned

EasyJet boss resigns amid growing anger over summer flight disruption
Residents 'jump from windows' after gas explosion engulfs Bedford flat in flames

One person killed after Bedford gas explosion which saw people 'jumping from windows'
A serving police officer has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a female whilst on duty.

Police officer charged after 'sexually assaulting woman whilst on duty'
Demographer Paul Morland says childless people should be taxed

Tax childless adults to tackle plummeting birth rates, leading demographer says
The boy was found with serious injuries in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire.

Man charged with murder after boy, 11, found seriously injured in Derbyshire park
Junior minister Will Quince (middle) said No10 has said Boris Johnson was not aware of any "specific allegations" against Chris Pincher before he was hired as deputy chief whip.

PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says
The Special Air Service has banned troops from using "offensive" nicknames

SAS bans troops from using offensive nicknames such as 'Doris, Ruperts and crabs'
Motorists face "serious disruption throughout the day" as protesters target motorways

Arrests made as protesters block motorways over fuel prices and slam 'greedy' Govt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch again

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking
Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'
James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over Extinction Rebellion hypocrisy

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over XR protest hypocrisy
Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister

Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister - 'He swore at me - the C word!'
Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't a helpful response to those who come out as LGBTQ+

Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't helpful to those who come out as LGBTQ+
NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

'Mafia-like' loyalty, and a toxic culture of power: Ben Kentish's inside view on the culture of Westminster

'Mafia-like' loyalty and a toxic 'power' culture: Ben Kentish's inside view on Westminster

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London