'I'm not a monster': Ex-Strictly star Graziano di Prima breaks his silence after 'abuse' claims

10 August 2024, 17:14 | Updated: 10 August 2024, 17:21

Graziano di Prima and Zara McDermott
Graziano di Prima and Zara McDermott. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Former Strictly star Graziano di Prima has broken his silence regarding claims that he "kicked" his dance partner Zara McDermott.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The allegations led to him swiftly being sacked from the primetime dancing programme.

Speaking with the MailOnline, the Italian dancer revealed how he has struggled in his personal life since the emergence of the allegations.

The star also denied claims that he kicked his dance partner, or forced her to dance in the finale of the show against medical advice.

Graziano was at home in Sicily, where he is a native, when he found out he was fired from Strictly.

He revealed he was relieved to be around his family at the time because of the "ugly thoughts" which had occupied his mind when the allegations came to light.

"When I had the meeting with the BBC, I didn't know what to say.

"For me, this has come out of nowhere. I literally couldn't find any words. I was broken.

"Luckily we were with my mum because I don't know what would have happened if I'd been alone - maybe I wouldn't be talking to you now.

He added: "I didn't stop shaking for a month. In those first days I had ugly thoughts [around suicide].

"Graziano's sacking was announced last month and a spokesperson for the dancer later confirmed that the Italian dancer had "kicked" Zara during rehearsals."

Read More: Police make me feel unsafe driving in London, says sprinter pulled over twice by Met

Read More: Parents of Bebe King, 6, killed at Southport dance workshop reveal older sister witnessed and escaped attack

Strictly Come Dancing is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons
Strictly Come Dancing is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Picture: Getty Images

Graziano has denied that he kicked Zara, adding: "The only thing I can think of is the time I kicked the floor in frustration.

"We'd practised hour after hour to perfect a routine with lifts.

"It wasn't easy but that's the pressure of the show."

He added: "I wasn't meaning to kick her. I'd never, never do that.

"My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor.

"Afterwards I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem.

"We carried on. I'm not sure if this is it or if it's from when we, as professional dancers, move our partner's leg with our foot.

"That is what is so difficult for me - not knowing.

The star talked about being "strict and passionate" in his teachings, explaining that it's because he wants his partners to get as far as possible in the show.

The allegations caught him off guard, and the dancer thought he was still friends with the former Love Island personality after the show.

He said he and his wife Giada Lini spoke often with Zara, who they said was helping them to locate a flat in London.

Allegedly, he spoke with Zara on 9 July before being fired, and the pair laughed about the weather.

After the story broke, Zara stopped messaging Graziano, and she unfollowed him on social media, deleting a post where she praised the Italian star for her experience on the show.

In a statement released by the dancer when his sacking was confirmed, Graziano supposedly apologised to Zara, but he said this was viewed as an admission of guilt, instead of an apology for being too "strict".

"I didn't deliberately hurt anyone. I am not a monster. I am not an abusive man."

However, since the story broke, reports have emerged that Graziano put pressure on Zara to dance in the final celebrity group performance, even thought she was nursing an injury.

He told the publication that Zara had insisted she wanted to dance on that occasion.

Despite fears of a "public backlash" and "victim shaming" Zara previously took to Instagram, and wrote:"So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamed of.

"The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

"However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch."

Graziano has said that his reputation is now "zero" but he is determined to return to the dance floor.

He said: "Right now, my reputation is zero and it will take a superhuman effort for me to get up from this hole.

"But I do believe the truth always wins in the end. I am determined not to let my and my family's lives be destroyed.

"I will dance again. I will bring joy to people again with my dancing because this is who I am: an international professional dancer, a man of integrity, a loving husband and son who has never forgotten where he's come from.

"I will not let these lies define me. They are not who I am."

On July 16 the BBC announced that they would introduce new welfare measures such as the inclusion of chaperone who will be present "at all times" in rehearsals.

There have been additional allegations about the teaching methods of professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, which he strongly denies.

The results of an investigation, launched by the BBC following the allegations, have not yet been published by the corporation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Choisya ridden by jockey Jack Mitchell (centre, in yellow) in winning action at Goodwood

Choisya takes Dick Hern prize at Haydock

Russian army tanks take a position at an area of Kursk region of Russia

Russia tightens security in region of Ukraine incursion as fighting persists

Team GB medics save life of Uzbekistan boxing coach after suffering cardiac arrest while celebrating team's gold medal

Team GB medics save life of Uzbekistan boxing coach after suffering cardiac arrest while celebrating team's gold medal

Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs United States game

Travis Scott released from custody after altercation with security guard in Paris

Army personnel guard court premises

Bangladesh’s chief justice resigns as Yunus-led interim government starts work

Exclusive
'Having a baby shouldn't stop you achieving your goals': Bianca Williams reveals 'tough four years' before Olympic silver

'Having a baby shouldn't stop you achieving your goals': Bianca Williams reveals 'tough four years' before Olympic silver
Police forensic officers at the scene of a shooting at Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, where three adults and a child have been injured.

Hackney 'hitman' charged with four counts of attempted murder over shooting that left girl, 9, fighting for life

Lucy Connolly

Wife of Tory councillor refused bail following arrest on racial hatred charges

This image made from a video, shows the yard of a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

At least 80 killed after Israeli air strike hits Gaza school

The debris at the site seen from above

Brazilian authorities probe cause of plane crash that left 62 dead

Susan Wojcicki at an event with Yvette Cooper

Former YouTube chief and Google executive Susan Wojcicki dies aged 56

Parents of six-year-old Bebe King killed at Southport dance workshop reveal older sister witnessed and escaped attack

Parents of Bebe King, 6, killed at Southport dance workshop reveal older sister witnessed and escaped attack

Exclusive
'It would be a shame to give up': Johnson-Thompson has eyes on Los Angeles 2028 after clinching first Olympic medal

'It would be a shame to give up': Johnson-Thompson has eyes on Los Angeles 2028 after clinching first Olympic medal

'Forever 19': Jay Slater's horse-drawn coffin flanked by friends and family dressed in blue to pay final respects

'He'll be sadly missed': Jay Slater's horse-drawn coffin arrives at funeral as friends and family dressed in blue pay respect
Betty Prashker sat before a bookcase, in 2001

Feminist publishing pioneer Betty Prashker dies aged 99

'I am a woman': Victorious gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif hits out at 'bullies and enemies' after clinching Olympic gold

'I am a woman': Victorious gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif hits out at 'bullies and enemies' after clinching Olympic gold

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Durkee Fire burning in eastern Oregon last month

Record-breaking wildfires scorch more than 1.4 million acres in Oregon

People inspect the rubble at a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

More than 60 killed in Israeli air strike on school in Gaza City, officials say

This image made from a video, shows the yard of a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (AP Photo)

Dozens killed following Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza City

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech as he visits a flood-hit area in Uiju

North Korean leader says thousands of flood victims will be brought to capital

Spoiled spoilt ballot paper for forthcoming Parliamentary General Election 2024 in UK - wasted vote Conservatives

Exclusive: Seven in ten think Conservatives are 'unelectable', including four in ten who voted Tory at last election
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Bozeman

Donald Trump headlines Montana rally after plane diverted

'We don't want another life ruined': Family of grandmother killed by teen driver after hen-do beg judge for mercy

'We don't want another life ruined': Family of grandmother killed by teen driver after hen-do beg judge for mercy
Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates after winning a silver medal

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins silver medal in heptathlon at Paris Olympics

Palestinians flee the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip, following Israeli military evacuation orders

Israeli troops launch new assault into Gaza’s Khan Younis

Khelif celebrating after securing victory at the Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris

Imane Khelif - Algerian boxer at heart of gender controversy row - wins gold at Paris Olympics

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit