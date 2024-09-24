‘I’m truly sorry’: England cricket captain apologises after ‘blackface’ photo emerges

England captain Heather Knight has been handed a suspended £1,000 fine after a photo of her in “blackface” emerged on social media.

Knight, who is set to lead England in the upcoming T20 World Cup, has said she is “truly sorry” after the snap was deemed “racist and discriminatory” by Cricket Discipline Commission adjudicator Tim O’Gorman.

The image was not shared by Knight herself, rather it was posted on another person’s Facebook account.

Despite this ruling, O’Gorman concluded there was racist or discriminatory intent by the then 21-year-old Knight when the photo was taken in 2012.

However, O’Gorman, said that details of the case should be published “so as to emphasise that such inappropriate behaviour, however historical, is not acceptable and will not be tolerated” in English cricket.

“I’m truly sorry for the mistake I made in 2012,” Knight said.

Knight has said she is "truly sorry"
Knight has said she is "truly sorry". Picture: Getty

“It was wrong, and I have long regretted it. Back then, I simply was not as educated as to the implications and consequences of my actions as I have become since. There was no ill-intent meant.

“Whilst I can’t change the past, I am passionate and committed to using my platform to promote inclusivity across the game ensuring underrepresented groups are afforded the same opportunities and fulfilment within the game as I have.”

Richard Gould, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, added: “Heather recognises this was a serious error of judgment which took place more than 10 years ago and has rightly apologised.

“As a public figure and leader, Heather has worked tirelessly to foster a more inclusive and equitable future for cricket. She has championed initiatives to promote diversity and strongly advocated for marginalised communities.

“She has shown herself to be a positive role model. While we cannot change the past, we can certainly learn from it.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing work to combat racism and discrimination. We remain committed to fostering a culture of respect, inclusivity, and belonging for all.”

