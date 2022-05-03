Breaking News

Imran Ahmad Khan quits as Wakefield MP after sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

3 May 2022, 15:21 | Updated: 3 May 2022, 15:50

Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has formally quit his Wakefield seat
Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has formally quit his Wakefield seat. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has formally quit his Wakefield seat following his conviction for sexual assault, the Treasury said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khan, 48, the MP for Wakefield in West Yorkshire, was previously expelled from the Tory Party with "immediate effect" after a jury found him guilty of sexual assault on a 15-year-old boy.

Khan announced his intention to resign on April 14 but did not complete the formalities until last week, meaning he received his full taxpayer-funded salary for last month.

Khan had been resisting calls to resign until conceding it would be it "intolerable" for voters in the West Yorkshire constituency to have muted representation while he appeals the conviction.

But he said the move would allow him to "focus entirely on clearing my name".

Read more: Boris squirms as he is grilled about pensioner who rides bus all day to keep warm

Khan dragged the teenager upstairs, pushed him onto a bed and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire, a court heard.

The victim, now in his late 20s, told a jury he was left feeling "scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised" after Khan touched his feet and legs, coming within "a hair's breadth" of his privates, as he tried to sleep in a top bunkbed.

Khan, who is gay and a Muslim, denied sexual assault, claiming he only touched the Catholic teenager's elbow when he "became extremely upset" after a conversation about his confused sexuality.

But the MP was found guilty by a jury at Southwark Crown Court on Monday after around five hours of deliberations.

Khan will be sentenced at a later date.

During Khan's trial, the victim, now 29, told the court he ran to his parents and a police report was made at the time, but no further action was taken because the youngster did not want to make a formal complaint.

But he told jurors "it all came flooding back" when he learned Khan was standing in the December 2019 general election.

Read more: 'Ukraine will win': Boris gets standing ovation as first leader to address Kyiv Parliament

Khan will be sentenced at a later date
Khan will be sentenced at a later date. Picture: Alamy

The Tory hopeful was literally parachuted into the constituency in a skydiving stunt after he was selected to replace Antony Calvert weeks before the election.

Days ahead of the poll, the victim said he contacted the Conservative Party press office, to tell them what Khan had done to him, but added: "I wasn't taken very seriously."

Khan, who was sent a questionnaire by Staffordshire Police rather than being interviewed under caution at a station because of "Covid protocols in place at the time", denied sexual assault.

Khan, then 34, said he was trying to be "kind" and "helpful", but the teenager became upset and "bolted" when the topic of pornography was raised.

Janes Solicitors, the firm representing Khan, said in a statement: "Our client Imran Ahmad Khan MP maintains his innocence and will be appealing as soon as possible."

The Conservative party now face a challenging by-election in Wakefield.

Read more: 'Camden doorstep rapist' jailed for life after attacking six women at knifepoint

Labour had held the seat since the 1930s until Mr Khan's victory in the 2019 general election, when he won by 3,358 over Labour former frontbencher Mary Creagh.

But the resignation sets up a tricky battle for the Tories to retain the seat.

Mr Johnson will battle to retain the constituency after facing months of bruising allegations centring on Covid law-breaking parties in Downing Street and after he was personally fined.

But Sir Keir will feel pressure to win back the seat that had been Labour since the 1930s as he tries to prove to voters the party has transformed since he took over from Jeremy Corbyn.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Oksana and Victor during their first dance

Moment Ukrainian nurse has first wedding dance after losing both legs in mine blast

Socialite and former husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone, James Stunt, has gone on trial.

Petra Ecclestone's ex James Stunt accused of being part of £266m money-laundering scheme

A TikTok rapper has been jailed for life after sexually assaulting six women at knifepoint

'Camden doorstep rapist' jailed for life after attacking six women at knifepoint

The US Supreme Court could be preparing to get rid of abortion rights

What is the Roe V Wade abortion law and why does it affect abortion rights?

Queen's best Derby horse forced to withdraw

Queen's Derby hopes suffer setback after her best horse forced out of race

Victims Dolet Hill, left, Samantha Drummonds, top right, and a court sketch of Joshua Jacques

Man accused of murdering four family members 'found naked in bathroom', court hears

Boris Johnson said the UK and Ukraine are now "brothers and sisters" during his address to Zelenskyy's parliament

Read it in full: Boris Johnson's historic speech to Ukraine Parliament

London is set to enjoy a nine-day mini heatwave

London weather: When is the nine-day mini heatwave?

Boris Johnson addressing Kyiv Parliament.

'Ukraine will win': Boris gets standing ovation as first leader to address Kyiv Parliament

Lacey Ellen Fletcher, 36 (left), was found dead "fused" to Shelia, 64 and Clay Fletcher, 65, have been charged with second-degree murder.her sofa. Her parents,

Parents charged with murder of autistic daughter who died 'fused' to sofa after 12 years

Maddie suspect Christian Brueckner denied parole

Maddie suspect branded 'danger to society' and denied parole amid claims he has an alibi

David Cameron talks to NCS members in 2015

Trans teens who identify as girls 'put in female dorms at David Cameron summer camp'

Anji Hunter defended Sir Tony Blair's knighthood

Top Tony Blair adviser defends knighthood adding Iraq invasion was 'right thing' to do

Boris Johnson has been challenged on the cost of living crisis.

Boris squirms as he is grilled about pensioner who rides bus all day to keep warm

Johal Rathour caused a head-on collision on August 6 last year, after driving the wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel.

Moment teenage joyrider drives wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel in stolen Range Rover

Delays to the Ukrainian visa scheme are set to be the subject of a lawsuit against the Home Office

Priti Patel could face legal action over delays to Ukraine refugee visa scheme

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump businesses and inaugural committee to pay out £600,000 to settle lawsuit
Brittney Griner

US basketball star being wrongfully detained in Russia, say US officials
US president Joe Biden

Biden blasts Supreme Court’s abortion draft ruling

Satellite image showing previous damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol

Russian forces storming Mariupol steel plant, say Ukrainian fighters
People wait to be processed upon their arrival at a reception centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia

Aid workers prepare stretchers and toys for Mariupol evacuees
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court on Monday night

‘Draft opinion’ suggests Supreme Court could overturn abortion rights – report
A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant as residents wearing face masks line up for mass coronavirus testing outside a residential complex on Tuesday May 3 2022 in Beijing

Beijing ‘preparing 1,000-bed hospital’ to deal with spike in Covid cases
A helicopter hovers above as it attempts to capture Electron's first stage in mid-air by helicopter above New Zealand on Tuesday May 3 2022

Helicopter catches – and then drops – falling Electron rocket
Casey Cole White, left, and assistant director of corrections Vicky White

Hunt for ‘dangerous’ murder suspect and jail boss ‘who helped him escape’
Chris Castillo throws a freshly-cut log as he and his cousins clear a wireline along a family member’s home in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Monday May 2 2022

New Mexico residents prepare to flee as wildfire closes in

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
The old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times, certainly applies to Boris right now.

LBC Views: Boris may be lauded in Ukraine but that may mean nothing back home
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'
Rachel Johnson has defended Boris Johnson over Labour attacks during PMQs

'Nobody's perfect': Rachel Johnson's fiery clash with a caller over personal attacks on the PM
Ex-Tory MP admits to being victim of harassment in Commons

Ex-Tory MP reveals she was victim of harassment in Commons

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

'40% of the medical schools curriculums don't address menopause'

Gabby Logan blasts 'absolutely criminal' lack of menopause training at some medical schools
'Boris could deport Boris': Immigration Lawyer says Boris Becker could be deported under PM's reforms

'Boris could deport Boris': Immigration lawyer says Becker may be deported under reforms
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale On Sunday Election Special 1/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police