'It's might is right': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls on West to speak up amid 'unprecedented' crackdown on his party

Imran Khan speaks to Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has called on the West to speak up amid an "unprecedented" crackdown on his party.

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Khan said members of his party - the PTI - were facing a crackdown from the military, with more than 10,000 workers having been jailed.

Mr Khan said the disconnect between himself and the head of the army came from a disagreement on foreign policies and the mafia.

"I wanted to bring the powerful mafias under the law and somehow that's where we differed because later on I discovered that he had very good relationships with these political mafias. And so he was not interested," he said.

He was arrested from inside the High Court in Islamabad at the beginning of May, with 150 criminal cases filed against him. He was later granted bail.

He claimed that for those of his colleagues who had gone into hiding, the military instead targeted family members, including sisters and in-laws.

"Anyone who's a sympathiser or a worker - they break into their houses and pick them up. Most of my leadership who are not in prison are hiding so when they don't find them in their houses they go and grab their relatives.

"There's a respect for women in our country - never have they been treated like this. Sisters are harassed, their in-laws are picked up, it's so draconian."

He said the reason there had been such a clampdown was because support had grown for his party and that elections - which are due to take place in October - will only go ahead if the military feel he is incapable of winning.

When asked about the lack of global action, Mr Khan said: "While the Western countries profess to have Western values – democracy, rule of law, constitutionalism, human rights… - all are being violated in Pakistan right now."

He continued: "We now do not have any rule of law in this country. It’s might is right."

"What is happening in Pakistan is just not highlighted because I think they have a good relationship with the military here," Mr Khan said.

"I'm a firm believer that countries only change from within - you can't change countries from outside.

"But what should happen is - and I repeat the professed values of the Western countries - at least they should speak about this, they should speak about these violations, it's custodial torture.

"It's bad everywhere in the Western world and yet it's happening in Pakistan."

Having been involved in international politics himself, Mr Khan said he was not surprised by the lack of action.

"All leaders are very pragmatic," he said. "No matter what principles they profess and whatever democratic values they stand for, in the end they decide what is good for their country or not."

He added: "I had no expectations really because I think they have a good relationship with the current government and military.

"Basically, it’s a military-backed government now because the moment the military withdraws its support this government will collapse."