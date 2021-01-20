Live

Inauguration day LIVE: Joe Biden to be sworn in as Donald Trump leaves White House

Follow LBC for all the latest updates on Joe Biden's inauguration. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

Follow all the latest updates as Joe Biden is sworn in to the White House as the 46th President of the United States.

This year's inauguration is set to be like no other.

The Covid-19 pandemic - which has so far killed 400,000 people in the US alone - has meant the crowds which would usually crowd in front of the Capitol now have to watch online.

The evening before their inauguration, Mr Biden and soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris attended a moving tribute to victims of the pandemic.

