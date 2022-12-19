Incredible drone footage shows mass celebrations in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires following World Cup win

Drone footage shows widespread celebrations taking place in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires. Picture: Instagram: alepetra_ / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Incredible video footage has surfaced online showing mass celebrations in Argentina's capital following the nation's historic World Cup win on Sunday.

The drone footage was shot and posted to instagram by Argentinian director Ale Petra, showing widespread celebrations taking place in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires.

The street party followed the nation's historic victory on penalties to reigning champions France in what many fans have described as the 'best World Cup final ever'.

With the camera soaring over the heads of revellers, fans can be seen waving flags, climbing lamp posts and scaling bushes as they celebrate the historic victory.

With swelling crowds surrounding the iconic Obelisco de Buenos Aires, the World Cup victory marks the Latin American nation's third trophy 36 and a half years after Diego Maradona took the 1986 tournament by storm.

A tight contest which saw Argentina go 2-0 before half time, national hero Lionel Messi went on to score twice during the match, which ended 3-3 following extra time.

The nail biting finale saw French striker Kylian Mbappe go on to score a hat trick - becoming only the second player in history to score three goals in a World Cup final.

A result that triggered widespread national celebration, the World Cup had proved the illusive missing jewel in star striker Lionel Messi's crown following an otherwise glittering career.

The victory, which coincided with Messi's retirement from international football, cements the striker as one of the world's greatest ever footballers.