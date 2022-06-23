Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Terrifying moment man fights off crocodile with frying pan
23 June 2022, 12:37 | Updated: 23 June 2022, 12:38
Goat Island isn’t your average pub and King Kai isn’t your average publican! You just never know what he’ll serve up next 🍳🐊 #HeliPubCrawlPosted by Airborne Solutions Helicopter Tours on Monday, June 20, 2022
This is the wild moment a North Territory publican fought off a mammoth crocodile with a frying pan.
Caught on camera, Goat Island lodge pub owner Kai Hansen gave the charging 2.5 metre reptile two swipes to the nose with a frying pan.
The beast ventured too close to his establishment and, in a bid to ensure the path was safe for visitors, he brandished a heavy-bottom saucepan ready for a confrontation.
As the croc became aggressive, he leapt into action which caused it to retreat back to the river.
He told Daily Mail Australia: "I wouldn't say it's an everyday event, but I've got to stay safe and do what I can. No one got hurt and the croc got a good lesson."
Mr Hansen insisted he was not scared - which may be surprising to some. However this is not his first run in with the deadly reptiles; sadly, in 2018 a humungous three metre croc ate his pet dog, Dumb Blonde.
"You just work by instincts," Mr Hansen said, after the video went viral.
Watch the incredible video above.