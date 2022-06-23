Terrifying moment man fights off crocodile with frying pan

Goat Island isn’t your average pub and King Kai isn’t your average publican! You just never know what he’ll serve up next 🍳🐊 #HeliPubCrawl Posted by Airborne Solutions Helicopter Tours on Monday, June 20, 2022

By Fiona Jones

This is the wild moment a North Territory publican fought off a mammoth crocodile with a frying pan.

Caught on camera, Goat Island lodge pub owner Kai Hansen gave the charging 2.5 metre reptile two swipes to the nose with a frying pan.

The beast ventured too close to his establishment and, in a bid to ensure the path was safe for visitors, he brandished a heavy-bottom saucepan ready for a confrontation.

As the croc became aggressive, he leapt into action which caused it to retreat back to the river.

He told Daily Mail Australia: "I wouldn't say it's an everyday event, but I've got to stay safe and do what I can. No one got hurt and the croc got a good lesson."

Mr Hansen insisted he was not scared - which may be surprising to some. However this is not his first run in with the deadly reptiles; sadly, in 2018 a humungous three metre croc ate his pet dog, Dumb Blonde.

"You just work by instincts," Mr Hansen said, after the video went viral.

Watch the incredible video above.