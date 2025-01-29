At least 15 feared dead in crush at religious festival in India

29 January 2025, 05:52 | Updated: 29 January 2025, 05:57

Rescuers carry a victim on a stretcher after a stampede in Prayagraj
Rescuers carry a victim on a stretcher after a stampede in Prayagraj. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

At least 15 people have died and many more injured in a stampede at a religious festival in northern India.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to take a holy bath in the river at the massive Maha Kumbh festival in northern India's Prayagraj city, which happens once every twelve years.

Distressed families lined up outside a makeshift hospital inquiring about their missing relatives, rescuers were helping the injured and police tried to manage the crowds, local media reported.

People's belongings like clothes, blankets and backpacks were strewn around the scene of the stampede.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the panic or how many people had been hurt.

Some local news websites said 10 people had died.

There is still no official confirmation of how many people have been injured or killed.

Security officials make way for an ambulance by the banks of the Sangam
Security officials make way for an ambulance by the banks of the Sangam. Picture: Alamy
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh festival
Authorities were expecting a record 100 million devotees to engage in the holy ritual. Picture: Alamy

Wednesday was a sacred day during the six-week festival, and authorities were expecting a record 100 million devotees to engage in a ritual bath at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

The ritualistic bathing's main draw are thousands of ash-smeared Hindu ascetics who arrive in massive processions towards the confluence to take a holy dip in the waters.

The incident did not appear to have deterred millions of Hindu pilgrims who continued to throng the site even as police officials urged them over megaphones to keep away from the confluence.

Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of the Uttar Pradesh state, also urged people to not head towards the confluence and instead take baths at other riverbanks.

Mr Adityanath, in a post on social platform X, did not make any reference to the stampede but warned people not to "pay attention to any rumors".

Read more: Keir Starmer insists economy is 'beginning to turn around' as he bids to rescue UK's stuttering finances

Read more: Ministers reject calls to widen the definition of extremism

Hindu pilgrims gather to take a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj
The Maha Kumbh festival is touted as the world's largest religious gathering. Picture: Getty

The Maha Kumbh festival, held every 12 years, started on January 13 and is touted as the world's largest religious gathering.

Authorities expect more than 400 million people to throng the pilgrimage site in total.

Hindus believe that a dip at the confluence of three rivers - two worldly and one mythical - will cleanse them of their past sins and end their process of reincarnation.

Nearly 150 million people have already attended the festival, including the likes of defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah and celebrities like Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Authorities built a sprawling tent city on the riverbanks to accommodate visitors. It has 3,000 kitchens and 150,000 toilets, plus roads, electricity and water, communication towers and 11 hospitals.

About 50,000 security personnel are stationed in the city to maintain law and order and manage crowds. Authorities also installed more than 2,500 cameras, some powered by AI, to send crowd movement and density information to four central control rooms, where officials can quickly deploy personnel to avoid stampedes.

In 2013, at least 40 pilgrims who were taking part in the same festival were killed in a stampede at a train station in Prayagraj.

Deadly stampedes are relatively common around Indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with shoddy infrastructure and few safety measures.

In July at least 116 people died, most of them women and children, when thousands at a religious gathering in northern India stampeded at a tent in Hathras town.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

John Perumbalath

Bishop of Liverpool denies sexual assault and harassment allegations

No code is uncrackable. an unidentifiable computer hacker using a smartphone to hack into a computer network at night.

Cyber threat towards UK Government 'severe and advancing quickly' - as cyber resilience levels 'lower' than Whitehall estimated
XL Bullies are largely banned in the UK

Over 4,500 XL bullies seized a year on from ban, as police chiefs warn of 'huge cost' of housing dangerous dogs

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech to announce a multi-year overhaul, long-term investments to modernise the Louvre museum

British tourists to be charged more for entry to the Louvre because UK left the EU

Rachel Reeves said Oxford and Cambridge could be the 'Silicon Valley of Europe'

Reeves vows to 'fight for growth' with launch of 'Europe's Silicon Valley', as Starmer invokes spirit of Thatcher

Fashion chain Quiz is on the brink of falling into administration.

High street fashion chain on the brink of administration with 62 stores at risk

Peter Mandelson on Tuesday

Peter Mandelson 'approved as UK ambassador to US' despite fears over past criticisms of Trump

Essex Police is making all of its PCSOs redundant

Police force to get rid of all support officers because of £5 million funding shortfall

Boom's Supersonic XB-1 demonstrator is the first civil aircraft to break the sound barrier since the Concorde

‘New Concorde’ breaks sound barrier during test flight, as owner 'plans commercial trips'

Strictly tour cast

Wynne Evans breaks silence over 'axe' from Strictly live tour following vile sexual comment about co-star

The UK is in an "accelerating jobs car crash"

UK jobs market ‘like after 2008 crash’, recruitment chief warns - as he urges Labour to axe national insurance hike

The 2025 Doomsday Clock time is displayed after the time reveal held by The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists at the United States Institute of Peace on January 28, 2025

‘Continuing on the current path is a form of madness’ - Doomsday Clock moves closer than ever to midnight

Mohamed Samak is accused of killing his wife Joanne

University hockey coach 'stabbed wife to death at home near Birmingham' and claimed she killed herself

Exclusive
Inverness, UK. 28 Nov 2024. Construction site of the new HMP Highland prison in Inverness

Green rules cause delays to thousands of new prison cells, as soaring jail population threatens fresh crisis

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari is 'not sad' their marriage ended as he reveals 'weirdest thing' about relationship

The tail of an Air Busan passenger plane with 176 people on board has caught fire before take-off at an airport in South Korea.

Fire breaks out on plane in South Korea with 170 passengers onboard

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sharif, 43, is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years for torturing and murdering his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif.

Sara Sharif’s killer dad moved to infamous ‘Monster Mansion’ jail holding serial killers, rapists and terrorists
Strictly tour cast

Strictly 'axes Wynne Evans from live tour' following vile sexual comment about co-star

Ministers have rejected calls from a report commissioned by the Home Office to widen the definition of extremism.

Ministers reject calls to widen the definition of extremism

A helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on the pitch after the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City helicopter crash which killed five people ruled accidental

Google is changing the name of Gulf of Mexico into Gulf of America following Donald Trump's order

Google Maps to change name of Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ after Trump order

Leo Ross, 12, was murdered in a stabbing in Birmingham earlier this week.

14 year-old charged with 12 year-old boy's murder in Birmingham due for murder trial

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign.

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, appearing before MPs

Chris Whitty says assisted dying could come in within two years but warns it shouldn't be rushed
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during an interview after a meeting with business leaders in central London on January 28

Keir Starmer insists economy is 'beginning to turn around' as he bids to rescue UK's stuttering finances
Debbie Griggs, 34, was pregnant when she was reported missing from her home in Deal, Kent, by her husband Andrew Griggs in May 1999

Further charges for convicted murderer who killed pregnant wife and buried remains in back garden in 1999

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims
King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News