Indianapolis FedEx shooting: eight dead and many injured after gunman opens fire

16 April 2021, 07:27 | Updated: 16 April 2021, 08:31

Multiple people have been shot when a gunman opened fire
Multiple people have been shot when a gunman opened fire. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

Eight people have been shot dead after a gunman armed with 'an automatic rifle' opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Officers were called to reports of an active shooting at the FedEx facility near the city's airport late on Thursday.

Police confirmed eight people have died and many others are injured. One person is said to be critically ill.

Police confirmed multiple casualties and said many victims had been rushed to hospital.

A police spokesman said the gunman had shot himself dead at the scene and the public is in no immediate danger.

FedEx said it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information, adding: "We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected."

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the car park outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

Jeremiah Miller said: "I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open."

Another man told WTTV that his niece was sitting in her car in the driver's seat when gunfire erupted.

"She got shot on her left arm," said Parminder Singh. "She's fine, she's in the hospital now."

He added that his niece did not know the shooter.

This story is being updated

