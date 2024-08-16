Infected blood scandal victims to receive first payments by end of the year

Victims of the infected blood scandal can receive support scheme payments for life,. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Victims of the infected blood scandal are set to receive their first payments by the end of the year.

Victims who were used for research without their knowledge will be eligible for an extra £10,000, with a higher award of £15,000 for those who underwent treatment as children in a notorious case at Lord Mayor's Treloar's College.

Some of those affected will also be given an increased "social impact" award recognising of the consequences of stigma surrounding the disaster.

It comes as the government has accepted the "majority" of recommendations from an independent review into the scandal.

Infected people - both living and dead - will start receiving payments through the new framework by the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, others affected will begin receiving payments in 2025, the Cabinet Office said on Friday.

Senior barrister and interim chairman of the compensation authority Sir Robert Francis KC made 74 proposals to address concerns with the current payment plans.

These included an enhanced award for those involved in a "particularly egregious" case of unethical testing at the Treloar school and an increase in the "social impact" payment for some of those affected.

Pupils at Treloar college were treated for haemophilia using plasma blood products infected with HIV and hepatitis, and NHS clinicians continued with treatments to further their medical research despite knowing the dangers, the Infected Blood Inquiry found.

The Government said it would also raise the social impact payment for people who are likely to have lived in the same household as the infected person for more than two years.

Infected blood victims and campaigners previously calling for action on compensation payments. Picture: Alamy

Charities and campaigners have welcomed the measures but some shared their disappointment at the scope of the changes.

Rachel Halford, CEO of the Hepatitis C Trust, said: "We're pleased that the Government has listened to the concerns of the infected blood community regarding the continuation of support payments for life, which had been a significant source of anxiety for many of our helpline callers.

"We are disappointed, however, that the existing support schemes have not been opened more widely, including to people given hepatitis C after 1991 and those given hepatitis B.

"The Government must work transparently and openly with the infected blood community and explain its reasoning for likely compensation levels and the basis for these figures. Thousands of lives were forever altered when people were given hepatitis C and compensation must reflect that reality."

Des Collins, senior partner of Collins Solicitors who has advised more than 1,000 victims and families involved in the infected blood scandal, questioned the wait for those affected compared to those infected.

He said: "It is clearly good news that the scheme will be up and running by October and ready to receive applications from the infected, both those living and from representatives of those now deceased.

"It is somewhat surprising that those affected will need to wait longer than those infected to make an application but at least there is a guide on timescale.

"The infected blood community are now assured of informed and independent legal support going forward which for many will be a great relief."

Portraits of people who have died or been affected by the infected blood scandal. Picture: Alamy

Leigh Day, which represents more than 300 people affected by the infected blood scandal, said they "cautiously" welcomed the announcement.

"The largest cohort within the infected blood community are those infected with HCV and our clients are disappointed that it appears that this long-fought against discrimination will continue," they said.

Paymaster General and minister for the Cabinet Office Nick Thomas-Symonds said: "This is an important milestone for victims and campaigners who have waited far too long for justice.

"The Government has listened to the recommendations from Sir Robert Francis KC, heard the strong calls for change from the community and acted.

"We are going to do everything possible to deliver compensation quickly, and in many cases deliver life-changing sums to people infected and affected by this scandal.

"We know no amount of compensation can fully address the damage to people who suffered as a result of this scandal. This is why alongside the compensation, we must drive forward the wider cultural changes to make sure nothing like this ever happens again."

Meanwhile, shadow paymaster general John Glen, who helped establish the interim compensation of £210,000 under the last government, said the Labour Government "have continued to listen to the concerns of the infected and affected communities".